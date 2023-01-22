Read full article on original website
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations
The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
WHO urges action on contaminated meds after child deaths
Following the deaths of more than 300 children from contaminated cough syrup, the WHO appealed Monday for "immediate and coordinated action" to root out substandard and falsified medicines around the world. At least seven countries have reported incidents involving over-the-counter cough syrups for children over the past four months, the...
Midlife moderate and vigorous physical activity levels associated with brain power
The amount of time spent in moderate and vigorous physical activity every day is linked to midlife brain power, indicates research published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. This intensity level seems to be the best for working memory and mental processes, such as planning and organization,...
How long can a healthy human live?
The death of the world's oldest person at the age of 118 has reignited a debate that has divided scientists for centuries: is there a limit on how long a healthy human can live?. After French nun Lucile Randon died last week, Spanish great-grandmother Maria Branyas Morera, 115, has assumed...
Do certain jobs increase a woman's risk of pregnancy loss?
2019 information on more than 1.8 million employed and non-employed pregnant women in South Korea, certain occupations were linked with higher risks of miscarriage and stillbirth. For the study, which is published in the Journal of Occupational Health, investigators calculated risks for three adverse outcomes: early abortive outcomes (miscarriage, ectopic...
Ozempic helps people lose weight, but who should be able to use it?
Semaglutide, sold in the forms of Ozempic and Wegovy, shot into public consciousness as an effective weight-loss medication last year, thanks to spruiking from social media influencers and people such as Elon Musk. The unexpected increased in demand for the drug for weight loss has caused a world-wide shortage. Producing...
How much of a boost do 'booster' COVID-19 jabs give?
Scientists have found the "booster" COVID-19 vaccine program led to a large boost in the antibodies that help protect against coronavirus. High levels of antibodies is associated with lower risk of severe infection. The study, which is part of the National Core Study for Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing, is published...
Study comparing early interventions for sepsis shows patients have identical outcomes
Vanderbilt University Medical Center had a leading role in a large national study designed to compare two early interventions in the treatment of patients with sepsis, the body's severe response to an uncontrolled infection. Sepsis can cause dangerously low blood pressure, which is typically treated with intravenous (IV) fluids and/or...
Video: Uncovering connections between built environment and health
Neighborhood features like greenery and sidewalks offer more than just curb appeal. According to a study by a research team including University of Maryland experts, such aspects of the built environment are associated with health outcomes. In a new video from the National Library of Medicine, epidemiology and biostatistics Associate...
Uptake low for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in immunocompromised adults
For immunocompromised adults, adherence to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster dose recommendations is low, according to a study published online Jan. 20 in JAMA Network Open. Sara Y. Tartof, Ph.D., M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, and colleagues examined mRNA COVID-19 vaccine...
How AI can help people be more empathetic about mental health
Empathy is critical to having supportive conversations about mental health. But this skill can be tricky to learn, especially in the moment when a person is sharing something hard. A team led by researchers at the University of Washington studied how artificial intelligence could help people on the platform TalkLife,...
Probing the genetics of autoimmune disease
There are many forms of autoimmune disease, but by definition they all have one thing in common—they arise when the body's immunological defenses go awry and attack our cells or trigger biochemical changes that lead to inflammation and other responses that can be detrimental to our health. There are at least 150 different autoimmune diseases, some of them have the status of rare disease while others, such as type I diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease, are quite common.
One in three US public health workers reports feeling threatened by the public while working during pandemic
A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine documents the record levels of non-physical violence directed at public health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response and the impact of the public anger and aggression on these workers' mental health. While the pandemic's effects on healthcare and other frontline workers are well documented, this study is one of the first to explore its impact on the public health workforce, an occupation that has not historically been at risk for workplace violence. Researchers found that one out of three public health workers surveyed had experienced at least one form of workplace violence.
Researchers find immune response to COVID strengthens over time
Immunity from COVID-19 appears to gather strength with more time between vaccination and infection, a new laboratory study from researchers at Oregon Health & Science University suggests. The findings carry implications for vaccine recommendations as the pandemic transitions to an endemic state. Researchers measured the antibody response in blood samples...
'Not afraid of the virus': Wuhan turns page on COVID, three years on
Residents of China's Wuhan said Monday they were hopeful for the future and no longer afraid of COVID-19, three years after the city was locked down over what was then a mysterious virus. Since Beijing ordered Wuhan sealed off in a bid to suffocate the outbreak in January 2020, COVID...
New research evaluates safety of transplants from organ donors with recent positive SARS-CoV-2 tests
The demand for donated organs has already exceeded supply, with patients waiting months and sometimes years for a donor. With so many people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, a new study published in Transplant Infectious Disease could provide reassurance when it comes to using organs from SARS-CoV-2-positive donors.
Coordination of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials produces a 'treasure trove' of data and a model for the future
The COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN), headquartered at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, was instrumental in the rapid development of safe, effective and lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines during earlier phases of the pandemic. Its vital work to expedite Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials also resulted in a highly collaborative and...
COVID-19 vaccine based on new technology tested in clinical study
A new COVID-19 vaccine based on a different platform than current vaccines on the market has been tested in humans for the first time by researchers at Radboud university medical center. Administration of this vaccine in healthy study participants was well tolerated and led to a good immune response. The effectiveness of the vaccine is currently being further investigated. First results are expected later this year.
Decolonizing global health research: A checklist for equity
Global health equity means more than working toward good health around the world. It also means fairness for researchers. Too often, the field favors those based in high-income countries (HICs), many of whom gather data in the Global South without crediting local collaborators or ensuring them fair access to resources and publication—an unethical practice sometimes called "parachute research."
