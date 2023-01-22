Read full article on original website
Related
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
Single-family home in East Longmeadow sells for $520,000
Bretta Construction Llc acquired the property at 362 Parker Street, East Longmeadow, from Ent Llc Manchester on Jan. 6, 2023, for $520,000 which works out to $468 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage and sits on a 304,845 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Sale closed in Worcester: $780,000 for a seven-bedroom home
Christopher Hatcher acquired the property at 11 Westland Street, Worcester, from Echo M Lahey and Philip J Lahey on Jan. 6, 2023, for $780,000 which works out to $163 per square foot. The property features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby...
Single family residence sells in Sterling for $950,000
Brent Seeber and Tasmina Hydery bought the property at 9 Sandy Ridge Road, Sterling, from Rubin L Albert and Gail J Albert on Jan. 4, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $303 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500
Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
Popular Canal District bar Cafe Neo sues landlord over lease renewal
Cafe Neo has sued its landlord, I.T.C. Realty Corp., in Superior Court, seeking to renew the lease at its Millbury Street location and stay in business. The popular Canal District bar, which is also known for its free Thanksgiving Day meals, will come before the License Commission Thursday morning to discuss the lease, and owner Panagiotis “Peter” Tsigas, is asking the community to show up in support. ...
Mega Millions winner: $31 million jackpot first hit in Mass. since 2012
The first Mega Millions lottery jackpot hit in more than a decade in Massachusetts was on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when a Massachusetts State Lottery player won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot. The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was hit in the Bay State was on Oct. 16, 2012,...
Three-bedroom home sells for $432,500 in Worcester
James Lariviere and Adele Lariviere bought the property at 725 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Amanda Hillier and Sean Hillier on Jan. 5, 2023. The $432,500 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Four-bedroom home sells in Ludlow for $565,000
Christopher Bordenca and Andrea Bordenca bought the property at 237 Westerly Circle, Ludlow, from Daniel T Laing and Jennifer M Dziedzic on Jan. 6, 2023, for $565,000 which works out to $192 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional...
Detached house in Mendon sells for $873,061
Michael Drago bought the property at 20 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 9, 2022. The $873,061 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $268. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Franklin County reaching high elevations of snow Monday
There's a big difference from the top of the state to the bottom when it comes to snowfall totals.
2 West Springfield rollover crashes took place a mile apart Sunday
A pair of rollover crashes occurred a mile apart from one another in West Springfield Sunday night, according to a West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson. On Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m., West Springfield fire crews responded to two single-vehicle rollover crashes. The crashes occurred within a mile of one another on the West Springfield section of Interstate 90, officials stated.
Entire town of Princeton, Mass. still without electricity Tuesday after storm
UPDATE: Power in the town of Princeton has been restored, according to the Princeton Municipal Light Plant. The entire town of Princeton has been without power since Monday night due to the recent winter storm. The Princeton Municipal Light Department first reported the outage at about 5 p.m. Monday in...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
Willard Correctional Institution set to close in Enfield
Not too far from the Lego headquarters, it was announced that the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing later this year.
‘Everyone’s hopeful that she is still alive’: Brookfield’s Brittany Tee still missing after 12 days
The search for Brittany will likely resume Tuesday. The search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will likely resume Tuesday, weather permitting. Tee, 35, was seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot around 8:30 p.m. She was reported missing by her family on Jan. 13, and hundreds of people, including local and state police and civilians, have searched for her since.
thereminder.com
Former federal courthouse in Springfield purchased by Tower Square owners
SPRINGFIELD – Following 13 years of ownership, MassDevelopment announced the $6 million sale of 1550 Main St. to Mittas Holdings LLC and DGP Properties LLC, which are owned by Vidhyadhar Mitta and Dinesh Patel. The sale was formerly announced on Jan. 4 and will expand Mitta and Patel’s ownership of Springfield properties.
One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Springfield.
New Hampshire snowmobile crashes leave child, woman seriously injured, officials say
An 11-year-old child was ejected from a snowmobile, knocked unconscious and seriously injured in New Hampshire on Saturday, one of multiple people injured in snowmobile crashes there this weekend, authorities said. The child was riding with an adult when their snowmobile struck a rock, launching both riders from their seats,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0