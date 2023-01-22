ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, MA

MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $780,000 for a seven-bedroom home

Christopher Hatcher acquired the property at 11 Westland Street, Worcester, from Echo M Lahey and Philip J Lahey on Jan. 6, 2023, for $780,000 which works out to $163 per square foot. The property features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Sterling for $950,000

Brent Seeber and Tasmina Hydery bought the property at 9 Sandy Ridge Road, Sterling, from Rubin L Albert and Gail J Albert on Jan. 4, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $303 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
STERLING, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500

Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Popular Canal District bar Cafe Neo sues landlord over lease renewal

Cafe Neo has sued its landlord, I.T.C. Realty Corp., in Superior Court, seeking to renew the lease at its Millbury Street location and stay in business.  The popular Canal District bar, which is also known for its free Thanksgiving Day meals, will come before the License Commission Thursday morning to discuss the lease, and owner Panagiotis “Peter” Tsigas, is asking the community to show up in support. ...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $432,500 in Worcester

James Lariviere and Adele Lariviere bought the property at 725 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Amanda Hillier and Sean Hillier on Jan. 5, 2023. The $432,500 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Ludlow for $565,000

Christopher Bordenca and Andrea Bordenca bought the property at 237 Westerly Circle, Ludlow, from Daniel T Laing and Jennifer M Dziedzic on Jan. 6, 2023, for $565,000 which works out to $192 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional...
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Mendon sells for $873,061

Michael Drago bought the property at 20 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 9, 2022. The $873,061 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $268. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
MENDON, MA
MassLive.com

2 West Springfield rollover crashes took place a mile apart Sunday

A pair of rollover crashes occurred a mile apart from one another in West Springfield Sunday night, according to a West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson. On Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m., West Springfield fire crews responded to two single-vehicle rollover crashes. The crashes occurred within a mile of one another on the West Springfield section of Interstate 90, officials stated.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston

‘Everyone’s hopeful that she is still alive’: Brookfield’s Brittany Tee still missing after 12 days

The search for Brittany will likely resume Tuesday. The search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will likely resume Tuesday, weather permitting. Tee, 35, was seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot around 8:30 p.m. She was reported missing by her family on Jan. 13, and hundreds of people, including local and state police and civilians, have searched for her since.
BROOKFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Former federal courthouse in Springfield purchased by Tower Square owners

SPRINGFIELD – Following 13 years of ownership, MassDevelopment announced the $6 million sale of 1550 Main St. to Mittas Holdings LLC and DGP Properties LLC, which are owned by Vidhyadhar Mitta and Dinesh Patel. The sale was formerly announced on Jan. 4 and will expand Mitta and Patel’s ownership of Springfield properties.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

