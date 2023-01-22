ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida says AP class teaches critical race theory. Here's what's really in the course

By Juliana Kim
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qjHv_0kNKlPzE00

Florida's Department of Education has rejected an Advanced Placement course covering African American studies — saying the class indoctrinates students to "a political agenda."

"As submitted, the course is a vehicle for a political agenda and leaves large, ambiguous gaps that can be filled with additional ideological material, which we will not allow," said Bryan Griffin, Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary.

But scholars who were involved in creating the curriculum say that's far from the truth.

"There's nothing particularly ideological about the course except that we value the experiences of African people in the United States," Christopher Tinson, the chair of the African American Studies department at Saint Louis University, told NPR.

The course is the latest addition to the AP program, which helps high school students earn college credit. The class is currently undergoing a pilot phase. Sixty schools across the U.S. were participating in that trial run, including at least one high school in Florida. But state officials have taken issue with the possibility that the course would teach about Black Lives Matter and the reparations movement.

The state's rejection of the class comes as a wave of states attempt to censor the topics of race and sexual orientation in public schools.

DeSantis has been particularly combative on this issue. In 2022, he signed the "Stop WOKE" Act, which — among other things — sets limits on how race may be taught in classrooms.

What's in the course

The purpose of the class is to introduce students to the experiences and contributions of African Americans through a variety of lenses.

"We didn't want to just focus on slavery, although slavery is a part of it," Tinson said. "We wanted to give a comprehensive view of the culture, literature, historical development, political movements, social movements."

Tinson said the course will explore the origins of the African diaspora to Reconstruction, the Harlem Renaissance, the civil rights movement, and then some. It will also examine historical trailblazers including Valerie Thomas, a scientist who invented the illusion transmitter.

He is particularly excited for students to have a fuller grasp of the Haitian revolution, which Tinson argues tends to be underrepresented in history classes compared to the American and French revolutions despite being the most successful slave revolt in world history.

What's not in the course

Among the concerns that Florida officials have raised is whether the course will teach critical race theory, the legal framework that argues racism is not just the product of individual bias, but is embedded in legal systems and policies.

"Florida rejected an AP course filled with Critical Race Theory and other obvious violations of Florida law," Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"We proudly require the teaching of African American history. We do not accept woke indoctrination masquerading as education," he added.

But Tinson denied accusations that the theory will be taught in the course. While the class will explore the issue of inequality, the framework itself is too advanced for high school students even in a college-level course, according to Tinson.

The College Board told NPR that the African American studies course has been nearly a decade in the making.

"The reason why this is even an important area of study is because of the historical erasures from historical records in public schools of African experiences," Tinson said. "This is one small step to resolve that gap."

Comments / 130

Robert Bob Perkins
3d ago

What this is about he doesn't want white kids to really know the truth about Black People in America and what they went through and still going through because of people like him and the Conservative White American People ‼️💩😈💩💩😈💩💩😈💩💩

Reply(11)
46
Richard Ouellette
3d ago

my daughter's classroom had to store all her books away and put paper up to hide the ones on the shelves. This will remain this way till every book is approved by the governor and his mob. they are trashing Math books, math books.. stay away from the bread crumbs folks..

Reply(1)
19
AmericanPatriot
3d ago

Florida says: "We proudly require the teaching of African American history. We do not accept woke indoctrination masquerading as education," he added. But what it means is that DESANTIS's propaganda and indoctrination will be taught. More GOP racism and denial of reality. The GOP wishes all persons of color and LGBGTQ folks would just shut up and go away because the GOP is too threatened by equality for everyone.

Reply(1)
17
Related
wflx.com

Professor: State's rejection of African American course creating culture of fear

The conversations on Governor Ron DeSantis' decision to rejectthe Collegeboard's trial Advanced Placement African American History course in Florida kept on coming this week. After reviewing the proposed curriculum DeSantis say the course delivers more indoctrination than education. Some felt very strongly like Dr. Marvin Dunn, a former professor at...
FLORIDA STATE
fox8live.com

Fla. church offers space for AP African American Studies class

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - A Methodist church in Florida is offering space for teaching Advanced Placement African American Studies following the state’s push to ban the course at high schools. St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist is throwing open its doors to support the study of African American history....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iheart.com

The College Board’s AP African American Farce & DeSantis’ Decisiveness

The College Board’s AP African American Farce & DeSantis’ Decisiveness – Top 3 Takeaways – January 24th, 2023. Doing the right thing isn't always easy and what is easy isn't always right. It’s a classic quote with simple wisdom attached to it. But the thing is, when Ron DeSantis is the governor, doing the right thing is actually proving to be easy and he's increasingly making doing the wrong thing the harder way to go. On Monday, while making a stop at a Jacksonville area school for the start of National School Choice week, DeSantis successfully challenged political correctness while defending his administration's decision to ban the College Board’s pilot AP African American studies course in Florida’s schools. Quoting DeSantis: This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory! Now who would say that an important part of Black History is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids. And guess what? DeSantis is right. Topic 4.19 in the AP African American Studies Course is entitled: Black Queer Studies. And what does the curriculum include? Building forms of queerness that reject the given realities of the government and the market. Yes, that’s a quote. Building forms of queerness that reject the given realities of the government and the market. I don’t know about you, but I’m thinking we’re probably not needing to spend our tax dollars to teach Florida’s students about how to build forms of queerness regardless of race. But that's far from the only questionable section of the course that seems to deviate considerably from the concept of education, in lieu of indoctrination. There’s a section of the course entitled: Intersectionality and Activism. IE...
FLORIDA STATE
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeSantis: African-American Studies Course Rejected Because of ‘Queer Theory’, Anti-Prison Content

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis has expanded upon his reasoning for rejecting a high school course on African American Studies. According to the Governor, an examination of the advanced placement course designed by the nonprofit College Board revealed content pertaining to 'queer theory' and ideology that supported the abolition of prisons.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to control the type of education that Florida students can receive, most recently rejecting an advanced placement course in African-American studies, claiming it was “contrary to Florida law” and “significantly lacking educational value.” The law he is referring to seems to be the "Stop Woke Act" that basically gives him the power to downplay the true racial history of America. This has impacted many educators, but there are some in the state who refuse to back down. Dr. Marvin Dunn, one of the preeminent historians in Florida, is one of those saying, "Bring it on." Professor Marvin Dunn, author of, 'A History of Florida Through Black Eyes,' joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 24, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest Gov. DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida bill aims to ban ‘gay/trans panic defense’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is reintroducing a bill for the third year in a row. It would ban Florida attorneys from using what’s known as the “gay/trans panic defense.” “I think we’re living in a time where people think things like this don’t happen, but they do in fact happen,” said Leader […]
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

FEA: "While the Governor Seeks to Divide, We Seek to Unite"

Florida - Monday January 23, 2023: In response to the Governor's proposal to introduce a bill creating "Teacher's Bill of Rights" and providing additional funds for salaries, the Florida Education Association (FEA), the state's largest teacher's union issued the following statement:. FEA: While the governor seeks to divide, we seek...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Symposium to feature conservative Hillsdale College and its Florida fans

Hillsdale College has been highlighted as offering a model worthy of importing to Florida. Following a spate of publicity on the state’s intention to remake New College in Sarasota into a “Hillsdale of the South,” the private, Michigan-based Christian college is having a South Florida symposium. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
160K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy