News flash. Republicans started enacting civil rights legislation laws after he 14th amendment. They too pushed civil rights laws in 1866 and southern democrats continued to vote it down until 1964. So, I don’t want to hear it.
A lot of people always thought he wasn't involved involved in the assassination of JFK, now it comes out he wasn't killed by Lee Harvey Oswald! I just wonder if all the people involved are still alive? This shore tells me what I have always known, never trust the Government!
We lost so many men over this so-called president in Vietnam. I worked with some military people we could’ve ended the war in less than 30 days but him Yep the president and the secretary of defense shot it down because they were making millions on the war Lady Bird Johnson own seeland and they were brain 95 as the supplies in the Vietnam one thing that this so-called president should have done is told the world about him having JFK killed
Related
Classified documents have caused headaches for many presidents
Fact check: False claim CIA 'admitted' to assassinating John F. Kennedy
Tucker Carlson Suggests Bob Woodward Was a CIA Asset Sent to Oust President Nixon: ‘He Wasn’t a Journalist’
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼
Inside Caroline Kennedy's Relationship With Her Dad
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Joe Rogan floats theory that Biden document scandal is a ploy by Democrats to replace him
Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis
Joe Rogan Says Donald Trump's Presidency Gave 'Morons' A King: 'He Represents Them'
Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee it was 'laughable' for anyone who knew Clarence Thomas to believe she'd be able to 'influence his jurisprudence'
Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'
Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison
“This time it worked”: MAGA mayor pulled off a “coup” using Trump playbook to “reinstall” himself
The Mary Todd Lincoln Cake Abraham Lincoln Reportedly Said Was The Best Ever
New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)
Even Democratic mayors see that Biden is responsible for the border crisis
If Donald Trump Gets Reelected, What 'Will Soon Happen Again'?
Famous People Buried at Arlington Who Weren’t in the Military
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.https://www.cbsnews.com/
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 79