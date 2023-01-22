Car hits ditch and flips over in crash killing driver, South Carolina cops say

One person died late Friday night in a crash on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Saluda County at about 10 p.m., said Master Trooper Gary Miller.

A 2007 Nissan Altima was driving east on May Branch Road near the intersection with May Road when the car ran off the right shoulder, according to Miller. The Nissan then hit a mailbox and crashed into a ditch, causing it to flip over. The driver was killed, Miller said.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Miller said the driver was the only person in the car and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the crash was not available, but it continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Monday, 30 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,075 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

This is the first person killed in a crash in Saluda County this year , DPS data shows. Last year, two deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.