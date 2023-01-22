ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Florida Woman Shoots Husband In The Hospital In Planned Murder-Suicide Pact

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDprp_0kNKkcGK00 (TFP FIle Photo)

An elderly Florida woman has been arrested after she killed her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach, Fla., hospital Saturday, as part of a murder-suicide deal the couple made weeks prior.

Police say the woman could be charged with first-degree murder.

“Apparently, because he was terminally ill, they had a conversation about it, and they actually planned this approximately about three weeks ago, if he continued to take a turn for the worse,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a press conference Saturday. “He wanted her to end this.”

In the news: Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class

The authorities received a call about the shooting on the 11th floor of the AdventHealth Daytona Beach hospital around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

After the 76-year-old woman shot her 77-year-old husband in the head, police said, hostage negotiators spoke with the woman. They spoke with her until 3 p.m. when they were able to take her into custody after using a flash-bang grenade to distract her.

Police said they are unsure how the woman was able to bring a gun into the hospital. The police chief said that the woman made no threats to staff or other patients in the hospital.

During negotiations, police learned of the original plan that involved the husband shooting both himself and his wife, who Young described as being “in a depressed state.”

In the news: Florida Felon Sentenced For Selling Sawed-Off Shotgun, Drugs To Undercover ATF Agent

However, the wife took over after they realized he was too weak to do it himself.

“Initially, I think the plan was a murder-suicide,” Young said. “So she killed him, and she was going to turn the gun on herself, but she couldn’t go through with it.”

The authorities partially evacuated other patients on the 11th floor, which is typically reserved for terminally ill patients.

The woman was transported to the Volusia County Jail, police say.

“It’s a tragic circumstance,” Young said. “It just shows that none of us are immune from the trials and tribulations of life.”

Tampa, FL
