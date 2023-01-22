Read full article on original website
KVOE
WEATHER: Light snow delays downtown Emporia sidewalk smoothing project
The city of Emporia has a plan to reduce the potential for tripping on downtown sidewalks. The city plans some precision concrete cutting, which may cause some temporary noise issues and “short-term sidewalk obstruction.” Maps released by the city show work zones in the 1000 and 1100 block of Commercial.
Emporia gazette.com
Community, Red Cross rally behind residents displaced by Four Seasons Apartment fire
After a Friday morning fire displaced multiple residents of an Emporia apartment building, community members and a state organization have banded together to help restore a sense of normalcy. The fire, reported a little after 9 a.m. at the Four Seasons Apartments, caused the emergency evacuation of tenants within the...
WIBW
Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka. The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin. Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east...
WIBW
Topeka drivers warned of area highway delays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in the Topeka area have been warned of delays on area highways due to the completion of core drilling. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that maintenance crews will reduce lanes at two spots on Highway 75 and one spot on K-4 around Topeka as core drilling work is completed on Thursday, Jan. 26, weather allowing.
Semi-truck overturns on K99 highway
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working a crash in Lyon County involving an overturned semi-truck and trailer. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media at 12:40 p.m. that a semi-truck and trailer had overturned on Tuesday on North K99 highway near Admire. The highway is down to one lane due to […]
KVOE
City of Emporia altering news release procedure
The City of Emporia is updating its procedures for notifying the public. According to communications manager Christine Johnson the city will now be posting all news and media releases directly to its new website’s homepage EmporiaKS.gov. According to Johnson, this decision will allow all releases to be posted in multiple languages with relevant documents, photos and attachments for public viewing.
KVOE
K-99 reopens near Admire after semi crash
No hospital transports followed a semi crash in northern Lyon County on Tuesday. The hay-hauling semi went off Kansas Highway 99 near Admire and almost completely overturned in a ditch. Deputies had to block one or both lanes of traffic for several hours as they investigated the wreck and then moved the semi from the scene.
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: Olathe pedestrian hurt, Emporia driver cited after Monday incident outside Emporia State University
Emporia Police says an Olathe man was hurt in Monday night’s pickup-pedestrian incident outside Emporia State University. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the incident happened just after 6:50 pm in the 1500 block of Merchant. The pedestrian, 21-year-old William Hillyer, was in the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a truck driven by 78-year-old Larry Hartup of Emporia.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
KVOE
Santa Fe Trail High School burglary suspect charged after arrest in Topeka
Hearing dates are pending against a man accused of breaking into an Osage County school earlier this month. Dalton Ray Quimby is now charged with single counts of aggravated burglary, felony theft and criminal damage after an alleged incident at Santa Fe Trail High School in Carbondale on Jan. 12. Full case details have not been announced, but documents posted on the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal accuse Quimby of taking around $1,000, along with candy bars and “various foodstuffs.”
WIBW
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
KVOE
Demand for food keeping Abundant Harvest busy through winter months
Leadership and volunteers of Abundant Harvest have been “busy” over the winter months. According to Director Lee Alderman, the agency has been giving out a semi’s worth of food each month with right around 300 cooked meals served to community members each week. Alderman tells KVOE News that inflationary pressures have led to a high demand for food from local families and the agency has been doing well to help meet it.
KVOE
USD 253 Emporia board may take next step in selling former Maynard building
USD 253 Emporia board members may take the next steps toward a final sale of the former Maynard building at their regular meeting Wednesday. Board members could select a realtor to lead the process. After Simmons Pet Food tentatively agreed to buy the building for a 24-7 daycare facility for its employees last summer, only to step away due to projected renovation costs last fall, the district has restarted the sale process but it wants a realtor involved. Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, ReMax Ek Real Estate and Farm & Home have all submitted proposals.
KVOE
Lyon County Public Health adds over 60 new COVID-19 cases; deaths remain level
The latest COVID-19 report for Lyon County put the new caseload at the higher end of the range that has been standard for over three months. Lyon County Public Health added 63 new cases Wednesday, up 20 from the prior week. Weekly new cases have ranged between 20-70 for every week except the 10 new cases announced in the Nov. 16 report.
KVOE
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
KVOE
Forecasted snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday leads to winter weather advisories for Lyon and most surrounding areas
Winter weather is in the forecast once again for the majority of the KVOE listening area. Winter weather advisories are in place for Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties from 6 pm Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday. A separate advisory goes for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.
KVOE
WEATHER: More light snow for area counties by Tuesday evening; winter weather advisories issued areawide
Another round of snowfall is possible areawide Tuesday into Wednesday. TV-13 meteorologist Thomas Schmidt expects a gradual changeover from rain to snow by late afternoon or early evening. Schmidt says snowfall should be over by 7 am. He’s expecting minor travel impacts with this incoming winter storm. Winter weather...
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
KVOE
Emporia High bowling teams set for busy week
The Emporia High bowling teams are set for a busy week beginning Wednesday. The Spartans head to Manhattan, host a meet on Thursday and then participate in the Great Plains Classic Friday and Saturday in Wichita. Senior Khalil Sanchez is one of the Spartans’ top bowlers. He won the Topeka...
