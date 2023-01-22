ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Get ready for the big game with the KTAR News 92.3 FM Super Bowl events map

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl is coming back to the Valley in early February, and with it bringing a week full of events across the metro Phoenix area. Events range from those strictly football-related, such as the Super Bowl Experience and the 12th annual NFL Honors, to parties hosted by sports icons Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Goodyear hosting block party during Super Bowl weekend

PHOENIX — Goodyear is getting in on the fun during Super Bowl weekend, hosting a block party the day before the big game. The free Game On! Goodyear Block Party will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Civic Square Park, located at McDowell Road and 150th Drive.
GOODYEAR, AZ

