KVOE
WEATHER: Light snow delays downtown Emporia sidewalk smoothing project
The city of Emporia has a plan to reduce the potential for tripping on downtown sidewalks. The city plans some precision concrete cutting, which may cause some temporary noise issues and “short-term sidewalk obstruction.” Maps released by the city show work zones in the 1000 and 1100 block of Commercial.
KSNT
T-Rell casting for new movie in Topeka
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Musical artist T-Rell joined us to talk about the casting and production of his new movie “My Dawg” in Topeka. Casting for the movie will be on Saturday, January 28th, starting at 2:30pm at the Big Gage Shelter House.
KVOE
Demand for food keeping Abundant Harvest busy through winter months
Leadership and volunteers of Abundant Harvest have been “busy” over the winter months. According to Director Lee Alderman, the agency has been giving out a semi’s worth of food each month with right around 300 cooked meals served to community members each week. Alderman tells KVOE News that inflationary pressures have led to a high demand for food from local families and the agency has been doing well to help meet it.
KVOE
City of Emporia altering news release procedure
The City of Emporia is updating its procedures for notifying the public. According to communications manager Christine Johnson the city will now be posting all news and media releases directly to its new website’s homepage EmporiaKS.gov. According to Johnson, this decision will allow all releases to be posted in multiple languages with relevant documents, photos and attachments for public viewing.
KVOE
ESU welcomes Lyon County Commissioners for walkthrough of campus facilities Wednesday
A pair of informational meetings kept Lyon County Commissioners busy through the day Wednesday. Commissioners began their morning with a tour of Emporia State University, specifically some of the newest additions to the campus such as the Kossover Tennis Complex and Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center. The Lyon County Commission is a longtime supporter of ESU, making financial contributions each year.
KVOE
USD 253 Emporia board may take next step in selling former Maynard building
USD 253 Emporia board members may take the next steps toward a final sale of the former Maynard building at their regular meeting Wednesday. Board members could select a realtor to lead the process. After Simmons Pet Food tentatively agreed to buy the building for a 24-7 daycare facility for its employees last summer, only to step away due to projected renovation costs last fall, the district has restarted the sale process but it wants a realtor involved. Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, ReMax Ek Real Estate and Farm & Home have all submitted proposals.
KVOE
WEATHER: Travel conditions improve after 1-4 inches of snowfall areawide
Travel conditions are improving across the KVOE listening area after light snowfall. The KVOE studios got 1.5 inches of snowfall Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Other totals:. *Ninth and Lawrence: 1.5 inches snow. *10th and Weaver: 2 inches snow. *Southeast Emporia: 3.2 inches snow. *Burlingame: 2 inches snow. *Burlington: 2.5...
Washburn University gets ready to break ground
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university is getting ready to break ground on a new building. The University is in the early stages of moving its facility services building in parking lot 7, behind KTWU. This project will be spearheaded by Seene Company, costing an estimated $6 million dollars. Almost half of the costs are privately […]
KVOE
USD 253 secures services of Coldwell Banker to facilitate sale of Maynard building Wednesday
USD 253 Emporia has secured the services of a local realtor to assist in the sale of the Maynard building. During their regular meeting Wednesday evening, board members unanimously chose Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate to assist the district moving forward. Coldwell, REMax Ek Real Estate and Farm and Home all submitted proposals to the district all of which heavily emphasized utilizing the internet and social media to assist with the building’s sale.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
KVOE
ESU announces department reorganization and promotion of two professors as part of reinvestment initiative Monday
The latest step in Emporia State University’s reinvestment efforts will include a complete reorganization of a university department. The university announced a restructuring of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Monday as an effort to “drive efficiency and focus for academic programs.” The restructuring will be led by Amy Sage Webb-Baza and James Ehlers who have been promoted to the role of assistant deans of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving made-from-scratch Italian staples to its local community and visiting customers for more than a decade now. Bella’s can be found at 605 N Washington St. in Junction City, about an hour away from the...
KVOE
Newman Regional Health board to field numerous reports at monthly meeting
The Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees has its monthly meeting Wednesday. Board members will get several reports, including regular updates on finances, quality and compliance, administrative matters and operations. An update on strategic planning is also on the agenda. In the consent agenda, where several items are decided with...
goodnewsforpets.com
Hill’s Pet Nutrition To Move Global and U.S. Headquarters to Greater Kansas City Area; Topeka Remains Vital Global Hub
Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, announced on January 11 it will expand its footprint in Kansas with the relocation of its global and U.S. headquarters to Aspiria Campus, located at 6180 Sprint Parkway, in Overland Park, Kan. to create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area. Hill’s will continue to invest in its global science, technology, and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. The move is expected to take place in Q4 2023.
KVOE
Emporia High boys basketball holds off Manhattan
The Emporia High boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 41-39 victory over Manhattan Tuesday night. Emporia High trailed by six early and managed to take a 14-10 lead after the first. The Spartans led by eight before Manhattan tied the game at 20. Emporia High regained...
KVOE
Forecasted snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday leads to winter weather advisories for Lyon and most surrounding areas
Winter weather is in the forecast once again for the majority of the KVOE listening area. Winter weather advisories are in place for Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties from 6 pm Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday. A separate advisory goes for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Apartment management says most residents can go back home
Emporia’s Four Seasons management says residents displaced by the fire late last week can go back to their dwellings if they so choose — unless they live in the apartment where the fire apparently broke out.. Local management says it alerted residents late Sunday after “round-the-clock” cleaning this...
KVOE
102nd Lyon County League Tournament day 2, Area scores
The Lyon County League Tournament semi-finals are set. Burlingame girls outscored Marais des Cygnes Valley 54-45. The Lebo girls defeated Hartford 58-16. Madison defeated Waverly 60-43. Olpe was a 96-7 winner over Southern Coffey County. The consolation semi-finals will be played Thursday and the Championship semi-finals Friday. Area scores:. Northern...
KVOE
Planning a controlled burn? Osage County joining Lyon County with online burn permits
Don’t be surprised if early pasture burns begin soon across the KVOE listening area. Over the past 15 years, there have been controlled burns — and out-of-control burns — as early as mid-January, although the official season doesn’t begin until March or April. Once again this...
