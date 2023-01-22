Read full article on original website
HardHeadedIrishman
3d ago
RIP. A really good band during their time. Saw them many times and their live sound was just like their recorded sound.. only a 4 minute song would last 20 minutes. Fun times.
bidenisdumberthandog$h!t
3d ago
My favorite Southern Rock Band. More than Skynrd. I bought every album they made when I was in college. Saw them in concert in a farm field in Maryville, TN when I was at UT. Them and Goose Creek Symphony. Best concert ever. I was really high ! 😁
irishjack
3d ago
In the modern version of this story the guy would have waited until they were famous and sued. This guy was amused and honored.
