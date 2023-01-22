ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Drying out, noticeably cooler for the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few lingering showers early this morning should exit by mid to late morning. However, clouds will be tough to shake, with highs only reaching the low 50s. It will remain somewhat breezy, with northwest winds of 10-15 mph and higher gusts possible. Our weather...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Severe Weather Update for Tomorrow Evening through Wednesday Morning

There is an Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather (3/5) for Tues night into Wed morning. -potential for damaging winds (60+mph) Mainly along and south of I-10/I-12 corridor. There is a localized risk for heavy rainfall. Generally, we are expecting 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts possible, mainly west of Baton Rouge. Rainfall rates 1-2 inches per hour will be possible as the line moves through.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Some schools close after storms, possible tornado hits Baton Rouge area

After strong storms brought winds, rain and a possible tornado to the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday night, some local schools have closed Wednesday. Related coverage: Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says. The following schools have closings or alternative plans for Wednesday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
107 JAMZ

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. Meteorologists with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service completed damage surveys...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
WAFB

Intracoastal Waterway Bridge project in WBR delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unexpected settlement discovered during construction of the LA 1 replacement bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in West Baton Rouge will cause construction delays. The project could be delayed up to 10 months because of excessive settlement of the piles under each of the 17 new bridge columns.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Power outage reported for entire City of Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - An Entergy transmission line feeding power to the City of Plaquemine failed Tuesday afternoon, January 24, leading to a power outage across the city, officials said. Plaquemine Fire Chief Darren Ramirez said early Tuesday evening that city utility crews have teamed up with crews from Entergy...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

$800,000 price tag to fix Zion City pothole

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pothole in Zion City is getting fixed and residents couldn’t be happier. Tonia Causey and Alice Blackburn have lived in Zion City for over 60 years. They know the ins and out’s of the community including the not-so-famous pothole. The pothole...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

