Maplewood, NJ

Historical marker rededicated at West Orange Public Library

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gamma Omega, a chapter of the national Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., hosted a rededication ceremony on Jan. 15 for the Anna Easter Brown historical marker on the front lawn of the West Orange Public Library. The ceremony honored Brown, a former West Orange resident...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Meadowland Park in South Orange is aglow with MLK luminaries

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, the Meadowland Park Conservancy partnered with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race to present the largest installation of CCR luminaries, as well as professional lighting installations throughout the park’s 45 acres. The hundreds of...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
‘Way of the Cross’ art show to open at St. George’s Episcopal Church

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Two young New Jersey artists have revisited one of Christendom’s holiest events, seeking new ways of visualizing Jesus’ agonized walk along the “Way of the Cross” as he carried the cross to his own crucifixion. Their reinterpretations, in paint and in pyrography — images burned into wood, were commissioned by St. George’s Episcopal Church, 550 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, and will be unveiled to the congregation and community with live music, lively discussion and refreshments Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
West Orange HS theater students take awards at STANJ competition

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in the West Orange High School advanced theater program came away with several awards and recognitions from the Speech and Theatre Association of New Jersey and New Jersey Thespian Festival. STANJ is a statewide theater competition for various governor’s awards. This year’s event was...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Town-gown artistic initiatives beautify ﻿bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Pop-up art galleries and a springtime banner project are the latest town-gown initiatives between Bloomfield College and the Bloomfield Center Alliance, the business improvement district organization that manages the downtown Bloomfield business district on behalf of the township. “The Bloomfield Center Alliance has had a longstanding...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Nutley Jaycees seek nominations for Distinguished Service Awards Program

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Jaycees are actively seeking nominations for their 51th annual Distinguished Service Awards Program. Five individuals who live or work in Nutley will be honored for their outstanding contributions to the quality of life in Nutley. The awards are presented for commitment and excellence in the areas of business, education, civic affairs, public health and safety, and to an outstanding individual between the ages of 21 and 40. The deadline for nominations is March 1.
NUTLEY, NJ
Millburn art gallery seeks to elevate the work of female artists

MILLBURN, NJ — Top-rated culinary chef Jesús Núñez has launched an innovative art gallery, showing primarily female artists. A show featuring artists Patti Samper and Connie Brown will run from now through March 14. Samper and Brown’s contemporary art will be displayed at the J Nunez Gallery, 343 Millburn Ave. in Millburn. For more information, visit jnunezgallery.com.
MILLBURN, NJ
County distributes $5.8M in CDBG funding to towns, organizations

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 19 that $5.88 million will be distributed to 10 Essex County municipalities and 28 community organizations through the Community Development Block Grant and the Emergency Solutions Grant programs. The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Anthony Perrone

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Anthony Perrone of Lakehurst, NJ passed away after a long illness. He was 59 years old. Born in Newark, NJ, he resided in Bloomfield until moving to the Jersey shore later on in life. Anthony is survived by his two brothers, Alex Perrone (Karen) from...
LAKEHURST, NJ
SO Symphony concert features ‘Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Symphony’s free family concert on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. will showcase all the instruments of the orchestra through a lively sequence of musical favorites. Music lovers from ages 3 to 120 are welcome to the South Orange Middle School Auditorium, 70 N. Ridgewood Road. Susan Haig conducts the orchestra of 50-plus musicians, who rehearse Tuesday evenings.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Nathan Everest Latifi

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Nathan Everest Latifi, beloved son to Jon & Tina Latifi, brother to Fiona & Mia, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and teammate to many. Nathan passed at the age of 16, a grand life cut far too short, and he will be missed dearly.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Nutley High School wrestling team impresses at tournaments

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School wrestling team finished in second place out of 12 high schools at the Belleville High School tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7. Belleville High School took first place. Nutley was led by junior Brandon Toranzo, who won the 285-pound weight class. Toranzo posted...
NUTLEY, NJ
New Jersey taxpayers now have until Feb. 28 to file for an ANCHOR rebate

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The state has extended the application deadline and is expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program. The state extended the filing deadline to Feb. 28, from Dec. 30. To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website at nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/. The state has also...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJAW invests in water line upgrade project in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey American Water will replace nearly 1 mile of aging water main in Little Falls, New Providence and West Orange, having begun mid-January. The company will upgrade the aging 6- and 8-inch cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1940s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main. In West Orange, the world will be done on Bradford Avenue from Northfield Avenue to Cobane Terrace.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Orange HS boys basketball team tops Montclair

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Montclair High School 55-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Montclair. A’juwan Tiggs had 17 points and 11 rebounds; Gregory Burton had 13 points and five rebounds; Jasir Calloway had 7 points; Natche Auguste had 6 points and five rebounds; Rafee Simmons had 5 points; and Randy Gayot had six rebounds to lead OHS.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
Columbia HS girls swim team enjoys good efforts at county championships

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls swimming teams, under head coach Maggie Keenan, enjoyed great efforts at the Essex County Swimming Championships at New Jersey Institute of Technology on Monday, Jan. 16. The girls team finished in fourth place overall. The boys team placed...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Bloomfield HS boys hoops team falls to Eagle Academy in ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team, seeded 20th, lost to No. 29 seed Eagle Academy of Newark 66-52 in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament at home on Monday, Jan. 23. Senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 11 points, sophomore guard Davieon McClain...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

