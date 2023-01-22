Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Historical marker rededicated at West Orange Public Library
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gamma Omega, a chapter of the national Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., hosted a rededication ceremony on Jan. 15 for the Anna Easter Brown historical marker on the front lawn of the West Orange Public Library. The ceremony honored Brown, a former West Orange resident...
essexnewsdaily.com
Meadowland Park in South Orange is aglow with MLK luminaries
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, the Meadowland Park Conservancy partnered with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race to present the largest installation of CCR luminaries, as well as professional lighting installations throughout the park’s 45 acres. The hundreds of...
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Way of the Cross’ art show to open at St. George’s Episcopal Church
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Two young New Jersey artists have revisited one of Christendom’s holiest events, seeking new ways of visualizing Jesus’ agonized walk along the “Way of the Cross” as he carried the cross to his own crucifixion. Their reinterpretations, in paint and in pyrography — images burned into wood, were commissioned by St. George’s Episcopal Church, 550 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, and will be unveiled to the congregation and community with live music, lively discussion and refreshments Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS theater students take awards at STANJ competition
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in the West Orange High School advanced theater program came away with several awards and recognitions from the Speech and Theatre Association of New Jersey and New Jersey Thespian Festival. STANJ is a statewide theater competition for various governor’s awards. This year’s event was...
essexnewsdaily.com
Town-gown artistic initiatives beautify bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Pop-up art galleries and a springtime banner project are the latest town-gown initiatives between Bloomfield College and the Bloomfield Center Alliance, the business improvement district organization that manages the downtown Bloomfield business district on behalf of the township. “The Bloomfield Center Alliance has had a longstanding...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley Jaycees seek nominations for Distinguished Service Awards Program
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Jaycees are actively seeking nominations for their 51th annual Distinguished Service Awards Program. Five individuals who live or work in Nutley will be honored for their outstanding contributions to the quality of life in Nutley. The awards are presented for commitment and excellence in the areas of business, education, civic affairs, public health and safety, and to an outstanding individual between the ages of 21 and 40. The deadline for nominations is March 1.
essexnewsdaily.com
Millburn art gallery seeks to elevate the work of female artists
MILLBURN, NJ — Top-rated culinary chef Jesús Núñez has launched an innovative art gallery, showing primarily female artists. A show featuring artists Patti Samper and Connie Brown will run from now through March 14. Samper and Brown’s contemporary art will be displayed at the J Nunez Gallery, 343 Millburn Ave. in Millburn. For more information, visit jnunezgallery.com.
essexnewsdaily.com
County distributes $5.8M in CDBG funding to towns, organizations
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 19 that $5.88 million will be distributed to 10 Essex County municipalities and 28 community organizations through the Community Development Block Grant and the Emergency Solutions Grant programs. The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development.
essexnewsdaily.com
Anthony Perrone
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Anthony Perrone of Lakehurst, NJ passed away after a long illness. He was 59 years old. Born in Newark, NJ, he resided in Bloomfield until moving to the Jersey shore later on in life. Anthony is survived by his two brothers, Alex Perrone (Karen) from...
essexnewsdaily.com
SO Symphony concert features ‘Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Symphony’s free family concert on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. will showcase all the instruments of the orchestra through a lively sequence of musical favorites. Music lovers from ages 3 to 120 are welcome to the South Orange Middle School Auditorium, 70 N. Ridgewood Road. Susan Haig conducts the orchestra of 50-plus musicians, who rehearse Tuesday evenings.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls wrestler Stacy Bloomfield excels at Bergen County Tournament
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Stacy Bloomfield took third place in the the 126-pound weight class at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the consolation match for third and fourth place, Bloomfield pinned...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nathan Everest Latifi
It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Nathan Everest Latifi, beloved son to Jon & Tina Latifi, brother to Fiona & Mia, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and teammate to many. Nathan passed at the age of 16, a grand life cut far too short, and he will be missed dearly.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley High School wrestling team impresses at tournaments
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School wrestling team finished in second place out of 12 high schools at the Belleville High School tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7. Belleville High School took first place. Nutley was led by junior Brandon Toranzo, who won the 285-pound weight class. Toranzo posted...
essexnewsdaily.com
New Jersey taxpayers now have until Feb. 28 to file for an ANCHOR rebate
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The state has extended the application deadline and is expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program. The state extended the filing deadline to Feb. 28, from Dec. 30. To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website at nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/. The state has also...
essexnewsdaily.com
NJAW invests in water line upgrade project in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey American Water will replace nearly 1 mile of aging water main in Little Falls, New Providence and West Orange, having begun mid-January. The company will upgrade the aging 6- and 8-inch cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1940s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main. In West Orange, the world will be done on Bradford Avenue from Northfield Avenue to Cobane Terrace.
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS boys basketball team tops Montclair
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Montclair High School 55-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Montclair. A’juwan Tiggs had 17 points and 11 rebounds; Gregory Burton had 13 points and five rebounds; Jasir Calloway had 7 points; Natche Auguste had 6 points and five rebounds; Rafee Simmons had 5 points; and Randy Gayot had six rebounds to lead OHS.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls swim team enjoys good efforts at county championships
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls swimming teams, under head coach Maggie Keenan, enjoyed great efforts at the Essex County Swimming Championships at New Jersey Institute of Technology on Monday, Jan. 16. The girls team finished in fourth place overall. The boys team placed...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep swimming team splashes to its 25th straight Essex County championship
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team captured its 25th consecutive Essex County Swimming Championships with 345 points at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark. The Pirates won five events, including a meet-record performance by junior Richard Poplawski in the 200-yard individual medley in 1...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys basketball team tops Barringer in the county tourney
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, seeded No. 21, defeated No. 28 seed Barringer High School of Newark 48-36 on Monday, Jan. 23, at home in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament. Sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong had 12 points and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys hoops team falls to Eagle Academy in ECT
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team, seeded 20th, lost to No. 29 seed Eagle Academy of Newark 66-52 in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament at home on Monday, Jan. 23. Senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 11 points, sophomore guard Davieon McClain...
