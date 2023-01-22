Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Barrett-Jackson auction underway; law enforcement, fire officials staying diligent
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people are making plans to come to the Valley, from the Barret-Jackson auction to the Super Bowl LVII coming to Glendale in February!. Law enforcement and fire officials are working around the clock to diligently stay ahead of the influx of people to keep everyone safe. Capt. Dave Folio said that a variety of emergency units are on standby around the events to ensure that regardless of the incident, officials are prepared. “We’ll move this equipment right into the WM Phoenix Open and will have a full Phoenix fire department,” he said.
Valley doctor working to recover after fall over the holidays
PHOENIX — A Valley doctor who's helped patients for 20 years is the one now being treated. Dr. Grayson Guzman has been hospitalized for a month after taking a fall during the holidays. Kara Guzman, his wife, says he wanted to fix some Christmas lights that had fallen at...
KOLD-TV
16 dogs saved from burning west Phoenix house that also served as animal rescue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire around midnight on Tuesday. The Phoenix and Glendale Fire departments responded to the home near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road that also served as an animal rescue known as “Mangy Mutt Rescue.” According to firefighters, the flames were 30 feet high when they arrived. Video from the scene shows clutter around the house, which firefighters said made it difficult to put the fire out.
AZFamily
Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue is working to get senior dogs into loving families
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday is “Change a Pet’s Life Day” and JCPenney is partnering across the U.S. with pet shelters, including Phoenix’s own HALO Animal Rescue, to make sure as many senior dogs in shelters find their “furever” home as possible. JCPenney is...
SignalsAZ
Prescribed Fire in Apache Junction
The Bureau of Land Management’s Phoenix District is planning a prescribed fire to burn cut and piled brush from about 80 acres of land northeast of Apache Junction. Fire personnel will burn on BLM lands surrounding State Route 88 near Hackamore Road and the Goldfield Ghost Town. Burning may...
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Launches Shared Micro-Mobility Program
The City of Phoenix launched its permanent Shared Micro-Mobility Program on Friday by hosting a special event downtown with vendors Lime and Spin. The vendors showcased their inventory of e-scooters, e-bikes, traditional pedal bikes, and adaptive bikes to downtown stakeholders and the media. Various vendors have operated e-scooters in downtown...
KTAR.com
Phoenix contractor to pay workers over $740K in back wages, damages
PHOENIX – A Phoenix electrical contractor was ordered to pay employees $742,082 in back wages and damages after a federal investigation. The Department of Labor said Monday that IES Residential denied 255 workers overtime pay and falsified records in a “willful disregard of labor laws.”. IES Residential was...
Missing girls who ran away from local group home found dead in Mesa water basin
MESA, Ariz. — Two teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin Saturday night, the Mesa Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to a basin near Higley Roady and Southern Avenue at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The officers reported finding the bodies of two teenage girls in the water.
themesatribune.com
Opinion: Heartbreaking tragedy, heartwarming response
Sometimes buried in the most heartbreaking tales we discover a glimmer of hope. It is one good reason to read the news, even now, when so much that makes headlines involves the worst of us doing the worst things. The goodness of people still exists. It surfaces at unexpected moments,...
AZFamily
Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
'The story needs to be told': First Black students to integrate Chandler High to be honored
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Decades have passed since Willie Arbuckle walked through Chandler High School for the first time. “Looking back, I guess it was a momentous occasion,” Arbuckle said. Now, Arbuckle sees the history he was a part of in 1949. “It was totally historical changing, you know,...
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter: Demolition set to begin for once-iconic North Phoenix mall
The mall, which opened in the 1970s, closed in 2020 as a result of low foot traffic exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two years after the mall closed, work is set to begin that will eventually transform the area into a unique community. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
beckersasc.com
Tri-City Cardiology opens new cardiovascular ASC
Tri-City Cardiology has opened a new 15,745-square-foot cardiovascular-focused ASC, Tri-City Surgical Centers, in Mesa, Ariz. Tri-City Cardiology has 28 physicians in the Phoenix metropolitan area, where it has been serving patients since 1979. The new Mesa-based ASC has four operating rooms and will provide cardiac interventional procedures, electrophysiology procedures, loop...
Gilbert parents of shooting victim propose Arizona gun storage law
GILBERT, Ariz. — Turning their grief into action, Bruce and Claire Petillo hope a proposed gun storage law named after their deceased son will prevent future tragedies. “I think most people agree if you own a gun it should be properly stored," Bruce Petillo said on Tuesday from his Gilbert home.
KTAR.com
Chandler kindergarten teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute
PHOENIX — An East Valley elementary school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for January, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Kimberly Shuck is a teacher at Carlson Elementary School in Chandler. Most of her...
AZFamily
Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.
Peoria hires Valley attorney as new city manager
Peoria City Council has appointed Henry Darwin as its new city manager following the resignation of its city manager and deputy city managers in November.
Maricopa County records first pediatric flu-related death this season
On Tuesday, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health confirmed a child who was not immunized died from influenza.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
SignalsAZ
Tempe Changes Compost Program
Tempe’s Solid Waste Services is changing the city’s compost buy-back program. Beginning in March 2023, the city will no longer sell compost at its Compost/Inert Yard located on Rio Salado; however, the city has contracted with a vendor that will continue to provide discounted composting services for Tempe residents.
