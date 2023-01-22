ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Barrett-Jackson auction underway; law enforcement, fire officials staying diligent

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people are making plans to come to the Valley, from the Barret-Jackson auction to the Super Bowl LVII coming to Glendale in February!. Law enforcement and fire officials are working around the clock to diligently stay ahead of the influx of people to keep everyone safe. Capt. Dave Folio said that a variety of emergency units are on standby around the events to ensure that regardless of the incident, officials are prepared. “We’ll move this equipment right into the WM Phoenix Open and will have a full Phoenix fire department,” he said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

16 dogs saved from burning west Phoenix house that also served as animal rescue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire around midnight on Tuesday. The Phoenix and Glendale Fire departments responded to the home near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road that also served as an animal rescue known as “Mangy Mutt Rescue.” According to firefighters, the flames were 30 feet high when they arrived. Video from the scene shows clutter around the house, which firefighters said made it difficult to put the fire out.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescribed Fire in Apache Junction

The Bureau of Land Management’s Phoenix District is planning a prescribed fire to burn cut and piled brush from about 80 acres of land northeast of Apache Junction. Fire personnel will burn on BLM lands surrounding State Route 88 near Hackamore Road and the Goldfield Ghost Town. Burning may...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Launches Shared Micro-Mobility Program

The City of Phoenix launched its permanent Shared Micro-Mobility Program on Friday by hosting a special event downtown with vendors Lime and Spin. The vendors showcased their inventory of e-scooters, e-bikes, traditional pedal bikes, and adaptive bikes to downtown stakeholders and the media. Various vendors have operated e-scooters in downtown...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix contractor to pay workers over $740K in back wages, damages

PHOENIX – A Phoenix electrical contractor was ordered to pay employees $742,082 in back wages and damages after a federal investigation. The Department of Labor said Monday that IES Residential denied 255 workers overtime pay and falsified records in a “willful disregard of labor laws.”. IES Residential was...
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Opinion: Heartbreaking tragedy, heartwarming response

Sometimes buried in the most heartbreaking tales we discover a glimmer of hope. It is one good reason to read the news, even now, when so much that makes headlines involves the worst of us doing the worst things. The goodness of people still exists. It surfaces at unexpected moments,...
PAYSON, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
beckersasc.com

Tri-City Cardiology opens new cardiovascular ASC

Tri-City Cardiology has opened a new 15,745-square-foot cardiovascular-focused ASC, Tri-City Surgical Centers, in Mesa, Ariz. Tri-City Cardiology has 28 physicians in the Phoenix metropolitan area, where it has been serving patients since 1979. The new Mesa-based ASC has four operating rooms and will provide cardiac interventional procedures, electrophysiology procedures, loop...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.
GILBERT, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tempe Changes Compost Program

Tempe’s Solid Waste Services is changing the city’s compost buy-back program. Beginning in March 2023, the city will no longer sell compost at its Compost/Inert Yard located on Rio Salado; however, the city has contracted with a vendor that will continue to provide discounted composting services for Tempe residents.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy