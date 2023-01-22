ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hudsontv.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident

Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Out-Of-Towners Seized After Paramus Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Englewood Crash

An Essex County quintet was arrested by Paramus police following the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that crashed in Englewood. Officer Slavko Bajovic spotted the stolen muscle car on southbound Route 17 after hearing an alert that it was involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Ridgewood shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Twof firefighters, two residents hurt in Thursday Blaze

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Two Jersey City firefighters were hurt, and two residents suffered minor injuries, as a result of a fire on Garfield Avenue on Jan. 19. According to Jersey City spokesperson Kim Wallace-Scalcione, members of the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a report of a working fire in two structures located at 752-754 Garfield Avenue.  Upon arrival, JCFD firefighters observed the fire involving the two-story structures as well as a fully involved three-foot alley.  Firefighters entered the residential buildings, where many of the residents were sleeping at the time the fire started and helped bring them outside to safety. A total of 14 residents were displaced as a result of the blaze.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Police-involved shooting in Kearny, N.J. under investigation

KEARNY, N.J. -- There was gunfire Wednesday morning on a street in Hudson County as law enforcement officers were executing a warrant.Authorities say shots were fired as members of the Hudson and Bergen county prosecutor's offices were at a building in Kearny.A SWAT team was also there.We're told no one was hit by bullets, but it hasn't been revealed who fired a weapon or if a suspect is under arrest.
KEARNY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

NJAW invests in water line upgrade project in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey American Water will replace nearly 1 mile of aging water main in Little Falls, New Providence and West Orange, having begun mid-January. The company will upgrade the aging 6- and 8-inch cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1940s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main. In West Orange, the world will be done on Bradford Avenue from Northfield Avenue to Cobane Terrace.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

County distributes $5.8M in CDBG funding to towns, organizations

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 19 that $5.88 million will be distributed to 10 Essex County municipalities and 28 community organizations through the Community Development Block Grant and the Emergency Solutions Grant programs. The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ state police investigate Warren County pharmacy burglary

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -New Jersey state police are investigating the burglary of a pharmacy in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded to an alarm call at 3:01 a.m. at the North Warren Pharmacy, located at 155 Route 94, in Blairstown...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
KEARNY, NJ

