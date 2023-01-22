Read full article on original website
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Report: thin is in for the iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro won't just Think Different. It'll Feel Different and Look Different too
Apple Insider
Save up to $500 on MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV 4K at Amazon this week
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This week's best Amazon deals are all about MacBooks, with discounts knocking up to 20% off retail prices on M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros. With Apple introducing the M2 MacBook Pro lineup...
Apple Insider
Why the new Mac mini is the perfect home & family computer
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's hard to complain much about the updated Mac mini. Apple delivered not one — but two versions — with either the M2 or the M2 Pro on the inside. The new version of the headless Mac comes with more powerful silicon, and a lower price tag to boot.
ZDNet
The LG C2 83-inch OLED TV is $1300 at Best Buy. It's a great upgrade choice for the big game
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
The Verge
iOS 16.3 is now available with a big focus on security
Apple has released iOS 16.3, which adds the ability to use a security key to lock down your Apple ID and appears to bring the company’s Advanced Data Protection for iCloud feature to countries outside of the US. It also tweaks the Emergency SOS call system, includes a new “Unity” wallpaper, and adds support for the second-gen HomePod.
TechRadar
Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: get a 55-inch OLED TV for just $899.99
Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy, as Sunday's big game is just weeks away. We've been sifting through today's offers and just spotted LG's best-selling A2 OLED TV on sale for $899.99 (was $1,299.99) for the 55-inch model. That's a fantastic deal on a mid-size OLED display and just $100 more than the record-low Black Friday price.
iPhone 15 tipped for a belated Wi-Fi 6E connectivity upgrade
The iPhone 15 has been tipped for a belated upgrade in the shape of Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley (via MacRumors) have issued a research note claiming that this year’s iPhone 15 range will support the latest Wi-Fi standard. They don’t specify whether this will be a Pro feature, or will come to the entire range.
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini with 16GB RAM drops to $1,199
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini features a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD — and best of all it's on sale with this exclusive discount. Best M2 Pro...
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
Apple Insider
AirPods Max back-ordered, but don't expect new model
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It may be tempting to look at shipment times for an indication of Apple's upcoming product announcements, but they are usually a red herring. AirPods Max ship dates slipping a few weeks could be for a number of reasons, but the least likely is impending new releases.
Apple Insider
Maxed out MacBook Air & MacBook Pro - what you get for the money
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Maxing out a MacBook Air orMacBook Pro can be pricey, but we've compared these high-end configurations with their respective base models to determine if it's worth the cost. Apple offers a wide variety of...
Apple Insider
Apple's M2 Mac mini 512GB is on sale for $699 thanks to a $100 discount
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's new M2 Mac mini with a 512GB SSD (double the amount of storage found in the standard model) is $100 off exclusively forAppleInsider readers, dropping the cost to $699. To snap up the...
Apple Insider
M2 Pro Mac mini vs Mac Pro - compared
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The current Intel Mac Pro model was an update from the second-generation Mac Pro that Apple released in 2013. Famously derided as the "trash can" Mac Pro, its cylindrical design was built around a central thermal dissipation core and vented by a single fan.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 could be the first iPhone to feature Wi-Fi 6E
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new analyst note suggests that Apple will be bringing Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15, bringing the device in line with other Apple devices like theMac mini, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro. Barclays...
Tesla Owner Receives $12,000 Price Cut For Model Y Ordered In July
One lucky Tesla Model Y owner received a $12,000 price cut despite ordering his Model Y in July 2022. The report comes via Business Insider, which has seen a screenshot of the communication between Tesla and the unnamed individual. The original cost of the Model Y ordered roughly six months...
Apple Insider
New Creative Zen Air earbuds offer up to 18 hours of playtime
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The new wireless earbuds from Creative Technology sport a new design, along with features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode. The new design is reminiscent of AirPods, with stick-shaped earbuds that fit...
Apple Insider
Entry level M2 Mac mini, 2023 MacBook Pro have slower SSD than predecessors
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The base model of Apple's newestMac mini and the 2023 MacBook Pro have has significantly slower SSD read and write speeds because of engineering choices, compared to that of the previous generation models. A...
