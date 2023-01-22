PRINT PRESS ISSUES WITH LAST WEEK’S EDITION: Newspaper Pages From Last Week Reprinted Inside Next Edition

Read full article on original website
Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
Barn fire in Ohio City
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Williams & Fulton County
WHAT – Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. WHERE – Portions of Northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Northwest Ohio. WHEN – From 4 AM to 8 PM EST Wednesday. IMPACTS – Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the...
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Fayette CDC Sponsors Program Detailing How Fulton County Is Addressing Youth Nicotine Problem
PRESENTERS …Fayette CDC member Karen King poses with HC3 presenters Beth Thompson, Josie Marchena, and Robin Wilson after youth substance abuse presentations. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF) “I’ve never seen such a group of dedicated and committed people,” Beth Thomas, who works for the Fulton County Health Department heading...
Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: New Airport Board Member Sworn In & Reports Heard
AIRPORT BOARD … Charles Traxler was sworn in by Commissioner Lew Hilkert at the January 23, 2023 commissioners meeting as the newest member of the Williams County Regional Airport Authority Board. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners, Lew Hilkert, Bart Westfall and Terry Rummel, took some time...
Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities
SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
15 Fury Alert Day: How much snow did we get Wednesday?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With 6.2″ of snow having fallen in Fort Wayne, January 25, 2023 is the snowiest January 25 on the official record book that dates back to the late 1800s. The heavy, wet snow that started falling in the morning and tapered off from afternoon into evening left multiple inches of snow […]
Defense attorney questions competency of alleged killer
LIMA — The attorney for a Tennessee man whose 2019 murder conviction in Allen County was overturned late last year by the Third District Court of Appeals has suggested his client is incapable of assisting in his own defense and therefore is incompetent to stand trial. Steve Chamberlain of...
TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A patrolman for the Toledo Police Department has become the first Black officer to be presented with badge number one. Officer Dana Slay, the highest-ranking TPD patrolman who joined the police department in 1990, was presented with the pin by her daughter, who had the honor of pinning badge number one on her mother.
Fulton County Turnpike crash closes all eastbound lanes Wednesday
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — 5:30 p.m. update: All lanes are back open. Crews have blocked all eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike at mile marker 52 in Fulton County due to a crash. In a tweet, representatives from the Ohio Turnpike said east bound travelers will be diverted...
Stone Foltz hazing death settlement is largest in Ohio public college history
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stone Foltz was just a sophomore at Bowling Green State University when he died as a result of hazing in March of 2021. Today, his parents Shari and Cory along with their attorney are announcing publicly the largest ever settlement with a state college or university for a hazing death.
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
Branch County included in Winter Storm Watch, 5-8 inches of snow possible on Wednesday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Old Man Winter maybe making up for lost time. There has been very little snowfall so far this winter but the forecast for the middle of the week says that is about to change. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch...
HOLIDAY CITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Fiscal Officer Informs Council Of Final Payment On New Village Hall Building
MAYOR AND PRESIDENT … Holiday City continues into 2023 with Mayor Pam Clark at the helm and her husband as council president, with the thanks of the rest of the council. With the small population, it has been difficult to keep the council seats filled and the Clark family is appreciated for their leadership. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Brown Bag Food Project running out of grant money for deliveries
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Brown Bag Food Project in Bowling Green has been reaching so many who can’t reach them by using Doordash to help deliver goods, but as grant money runs out, the non-profit is calling on the community for help to continue delivering to people in need.
