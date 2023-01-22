ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

screw it. I want my free stuff
3d ago

No, Biden had unauthorized classified documents outside a properly secured facility. I don’t care if it was 1 document, he was NOT authorized and should be held accountable. Until people see high ranking government people being held accountable for their indiscriminate flaunting of breaking the laws of this land, this once great nation is headed for destruction.

Lobo
3d ago

no manhandling. hunter needed those to complete his deals. wait until the Obiden espionage team is investigating by the irs. how much $$ did the big guy pocket?

Helix
3d ago

It’s getting mighty lonely on the left. Seems like “distance from Biden” is on the menu as this week’s special.

