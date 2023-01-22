ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
New York Post

Creep tries to abduct boy from NYC synagogue — thwarted by mom

A creep tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday — but was thwarted when the kid’s mom showed up and saw him trying to carry her son away, police said. The boy was attending a bris for a family member at the Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street in Gravesend shortly after 9 a.m. when a man who had been praying inside approached him, cops and the congregation’s rabbi said. The stranger asked the child to go outside with him — and when the kid refused, he picked him up by the shoulders and tried to carry him out through the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation: Police

Newark authorities have questions, and they believe Marie Hawkins-Wilson has answers. The 36-year-old is sought for questioning in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, said Public Safety Director Frtiz G. Fragé in a statement. Police were called to the 100 block of Livingston Street just after...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man dead, three others injured in Bronx shooting: police

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the stomach and three others were injured when shots rang out in the Bronx Saturday night, police said. The 33-year-old victim was struck in the torso near 1121 Morris Ave. in Concourse just before 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken […]
BRONX, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police locate pistol with obliterated serial number

Loyalsock, Pa. — A New York man is facing three felonies after police discovered a pistol with an obliterated serial number in his possession. Police responded to an area near the 1700 block of Randall Circle just after 1:30 p.m. when they received a call for a domestic with a firearm, according to the affidavit. When asked on Jan. 1 about the incident, Jermain Omarley Goodridge, 44, of Bronx, NY told police the Ruger 9mm pistol found in a coat pocket belonged to him. ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
MANHATTAN, NY

