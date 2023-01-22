Read full article on original website
Man, 25, fatally shot in head in the Bronx
The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed inside a Bronx housing complex late Tuesday night, according to authorities.
NBC New York
2nd Arrest Made in Murder of Manhattan Woman Found Gagged in Her Bedroom
Second suspect arrested in Manhattan murder of woman, 74, found bound and gagged: NYPD
News 12
Police: Brooklyn deli owner punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple
Two people are wanted in an attack on a deli owner over a stolen Snapple in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police say. The NYPD says a man and a woman tried to steal a Snapple drink Monday from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. Police say the 44-year-old owner tried...
VIDEO: Microwave thieves punch Bronx security guard, 64, in face
A group of suspects are being sought for beating a security guard at a Bronx store who attempted to stop them from stealing a microwave last week.
Police: Suspects steal unmarked police car, crash it by Bruckner Expressway
Sources tell Eyewitness News that two of four people of interest are being questioned.
Mom thwarts kidnapper from taking her 9-year-old son in Brooklyn: police
HOMECREST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mom stopped a man from kidnapping her 9-year-old son in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said. The suspect tried to pull the child out of a synagogue at 1848 East Seventh Street in Homecrest at around 9:10 a.m. before the mom stepped in at the doorway to prevent the abduction, according […]
NBC New York
Cops Hunt for 2nd Suspect Tied to Killing of 74-Year-Old Woman Found Bound in NYC Home
Driver hits NYPD officer while fleeing Bronx traffic stop, suspect at-large
A driver hit a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Officers pulled over a black Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation around 5:20 p.m. near East 173rd Street and Clay Avenue in Claremont.
Stepfather being questioned in 15-year-old boy’s death in the Bronx: police
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is being questioned after his 15-year-old stepson died of a neck injury on Monday, police said. Authorities found Corde Scott unconscious in his Doris Street apartment at around 4:20 p.m., police said. The teen had apparent trauma to the neck and was taken to the hospital, where he died, […]
Creep tries to abduct boy from NYC synagogue — thwarted by mom
A creep tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday — but was thwarted when the kid’s mom showed up and saw him trying to carry her son away, police said. The boy was attending a bris for a family member at the Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street in Gravesend shortly after 9 a.m. when a man who had been praying inside approached him, cops and the congregation’s rabbi said. The stranger asked the child to go outside with him — and when the kid refused, he picked him up by the shoulders and tried to carry him out through the...
Prayer vigil held at Brookdale Hospital for Brownsville advocate injured in shooting
Police say Taronn Sloan was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses around 1 a.m.
Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation: Police
Newark authorities have questions, and they believe Marie Hawkins-Wilson has answers. The 36-year-old is sought for questioning in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, said Public Safety Director Frtiz G. Fragé in a statement. Police were called to the 100 block of Livingston Street just after...
Man dead, three others injured in Bronx shooting: police
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the stomach and three others were injured when shots rang out in the Bronx Saturday night, police said. The 33-year-old victim was struck in the torso near 1121 Morris Ave. in Concourse just before 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken […]
Suspect caught after teacher shot, killed in Jersey City apartment complex
The shooting appears to be a domestic dispute that led to tragedy.
Mount Vernon man faces charge after being accused of abusing dog in Yonkers
The video was taken Wednesday morning at the corner of Ridge and Lake avenues in Yonkers in front of a closed bodega.
VIDEO: Gunman shoots at clerk, customer during failed robbery at NYC bodega
A gunman opened fire on a clerk and a customer during a failed robbery at a Staten Island bodega this week, shocking video released Tuesday shows.
Police locate pistol with obliterated serial number
Loyalsock, Pa. — A New York man is facing three felonies after police discovered a pistol with an obliterated serial number in his possession. Police responded to an area near the 1700 block of Randall Circle just after 1:30 p.m. when they received a call for a domestic with a firearm, according to the affidavit. When asked on Jan. 1 about the incident, Jermain Omarley Goodridge, 44, of Bronx, NY told police the Ruger 9mm pistol found in a coat pocket belonged to him. ...
Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
Cops capture man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in front of daughter in NJ
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A man is in custody following an all-day search after he shot and killed his estranged wife in front of her high school-aged daughter, according to investigators. According to Jersey City Public Schools, the daughter dialed 911 in an effort to save the life of her mother, a well-known and […]
