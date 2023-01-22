Read full article on original website
South Bend Restaurant Week kicks off, proceeds to help Beacon Children's Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Restaurant Week kicks off in South Bend on Monday. This year, 22 restaurants are taking part and are offering value price menus. 10% of the proceeds from each meal will be donated directly to the Beacon Children's Hospital. Participating restaurants include:. Bishop & Bae's...
Community Task Force to discuss possible changes to South Bend schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The public has the chance to learn more about the future of South Bend schools at a Community Task Force meeting Tuesday evening. The meeting is expected to focus on the district's second phase of the facilities master plan, which includes potential changes to the elementary and middle schools.
NIPSCO presents Mishawaka with check for energy savings
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — NIPSCO presented Mishawaka with a 24-thousand-dollar check for its energy savings. It was based on the first year of operation of the new city hall and Iron Works Plaza. The money represents the city's gas savings for the energy efficient equipment that was installed. Contractors...
Elkhart McDonald's mistakenly gives customer $5k with food
An unexpected mixup at an Elkhart McDonald's is now going viral on TikTok. Workers there accidentally mixed up a customer's order with $5,000. Recording his confusion and posting it to TikTok, Josiah Vargas decided to return the bag full of money. Staff let him keep $200 for himself and will...
Kosciusko County dealing with a winter storm
Warsaw, IN. — Snow has been falling all day in Warsaw. It's hard to dry off with the high-water content snow, but for the first time this month, it looks like a winter wonderland. It took a while, but it finally looks like winter in Kosciusko County. "Winters are...
Community Task Force meeting addresses SBCSC building inventory
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — New details tonight on potential changes for South Bend Community Schools. A Community Task Force Meeting just ended hours ago with design firm Fanning Howey. That firm believes the school district can improve spending when it comes to building inventory. Fanning Howey says every...
Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
Elkhart career center prepares high school students for workforce
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A recruiting event hopes to broaden area students' career horizons. The Elkhart Area Career Center held a large open house Sunday. The career center serves high school juniors and seniors by preparing them for careers out of high school. It also has several educational resources...
RV workers losing patience over work hiatus, unemployment
Elkhart County, IN — Some RV companies are in the midst of a work hiatus, and employees are losing patience. One employee aired his grievances with the lack of communication he's received. He says they’re not getting unemployment money they’re entitled to. More than 9 weeks is...
South Bend launches High Skill Immigration Fund to help match employers expenses
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend announced the launch of a High Skill Immigration Fund on Monday. The Fund will match employer’s expenses to sponsor visas to hire international employees. City officials say hiring exceptional talent is important to the local economy. On top...
Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. launches campaign for South Bend Mayor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A third candidate has placed their name on voters' ballots for South Bend Mayor. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. launched his campaign Monday after filing for candidacy. Davis (D) joins Desmont Upchurch (R) in challenging incumbent mayor James Mueller, who is attempting to run for...
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are searching for a man who went missing earlier this month. Police say Pablo Ramos III was last seen January 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue. Ramos is described as being 5'8", weighing 240 pounds. He has black...
Plows work on clearing roads in Elkhart County
Snow is coming down in Elkhart County and plows are still working on clearing roads. Driving conditions are not ideal and dispatch is reporting accidents. People who stayed home have been clearing snow throughout the day. Some people were getting creative to clear out mother nature’s mess. Road conditions...
Slick spots across Michiana slows traffic, causes slide-offs
Very heavy, wet snow came down all day Wednesday across Michiana causing slow travel for some. Several plows were out Wednesday morning, laying salt down on main roads to keep them clear for drivers. Secondary roads were more of a problem because crews had not gotten to them yet. Many...
South Bend man sentenced for 2019 murder
South Bend. Ind. — A South Bend man was sentenced for a 2019 murder. Jamie Garner was sentenced to 55 year in prison. Garner entered a plea deal in December admitting to killing Jenna Lynn Vanhorn at the Rodeway Inn, north of Roseland. Garner killed Vanhorn in the early...
Prepare for a snowy day and slow travel conditions Wednesday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Much of the area will see 3” to 5” of snow. Parts of Fulton, Kosciusko, LaGrange, and Pulaski Co., IN could see 5 to 7" of snow. The heaviest snow will likely stay just south and east of the area. The northern tip of the area, northern Berrien Co., MI, may only see 1" to 3" of snow.
Operation Education: The top 5 things to remember when applying for college
There are about six to seven months before colleges and Universities begin to accept a new round of admission applications. College admission officials and high school counselors say high school juniors who want to attend college should be researching schools now and starting the planning process. Kryslyn Shelton is committed...
Winter Weather Advisory extended due to the potential for heavy lake effect Thursday
Wednesday has been a snowy day. A winter storm has dumped several inches of snow across Michiana. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, much of the area has seen 2” to 5” of snow. The system snow will taper off from west to east across the Wednesday evening. Lake effect snow showers will start to develop Wednesday night and continue through much of the day on Thursday. A dominate lake effect snow band will dump another 3” to 6” of snow across parts of Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph Co., IN and Berrien and Cass Co., MI.
South Bend Police see uptick in robberies
The South Bend Police Department is urging you to watch out following a rise in robberies over the weekend. From Saturday night to Monday morning, there have been seven robberies reported all over the city. Police say to help stay safe you should always be mindful of your surroundings, walk...
Palisades closing could hurt area's economy, evaluation shows
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — As an effort to reopen Van Buren County's nuclear power plant simmers in Washington D.C., Covert Township and its neighboring communities are planning as if it'll stay shut down for good. Researchers with the University of Michigan’s Economic Growth Institute presented a new evaluation...
