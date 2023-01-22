BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore signed an executive order establishing a new state department of service and civic innovation. “This department will be the hub of all of our efforts to build a Maryland that serves. It will be home of the service year option in which high school graduates will have the opportunity to serve their community and state, be paid for their work and learn the skills that will help prepare them for the future, and become the civil and community servants our state needs so desperately,” Governor Moore said.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO