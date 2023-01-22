This country’s public school children were gravely behind those of other industrial nations years before Covid. Google the stats.
How?! My son missed half his sophomore year & his entire junior & senior years of high school & all the athletic & social events, milestones, & opportunities associated with those years! His education came to a screeching halt in Jan 2020 when Covid cancelled schools. The “remote” learning only taught kids one thing: if you don’t do your work; they’ll still let you graduate on time to get you out of the system! How is he going to help those kids who are not still in school?
I m all for education but throwing money in a failling school system is crazy. Baltimore city school system needs improvement and underline issues has to be addressed like mental health, learning issues, family issues and poverty. These and other issues are contributing to failing grades, not meeting educational test scores standard, absenteeism and graduation.
