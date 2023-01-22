ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 6

Guest
3d ago

This country’s public school children were gravely behind those of other industrial nations years before Covid. Google the stats.

Reply
10
Kimberly Pilny
3d ago

How?! My son missed half his sophomore year & his entire junior & senior years of high school & all the athletic & social events, milestones, & opportunities associated with those years! His education came to a screeching halt in Jan 2020 when Covid cancelled schools. The “remote” learning only taught kids one thing: if you don’t do your work; they’ll still let you graduate on time to get you out of the system! How is he going to help those kids who are not still in school?

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

I m all for education but throwing money in a failling school system is crazy. Baltimore city school system needs improvement and underline issues has to be addressed like mental health, learning issues, family issues and poverty. These and other issues are contributing to failing grades, not meeting educational test scores standard, absenteeism and graduation.

Reply
4
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Wes Moore proposes new state agency devoted to service, but is it necessary?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore signed an executive order establishing a new state department of service and civic innovation. “This department will be the hub of all of our efforts to build a Maryland that serves. It will be home of the service year option in which high school graduates will have the opportunity to serve their community and state, be paid for their work and learn the skills that will help prepare them for the future, and become the civil and community servants our state needs so desperately,” Governor Moore said.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Package of bills in Maryland aimed at improving conditions for caregivers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly formed coalition of health care advocates and workers joined state lawmakers to unveil a package of bills aimed at improving conditions for caregivers. The legislation in Maryland would increase wages and provide greater oversight of nursing home acquisitions. According to the newly formed Caring...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebrew.com

Don’t fall for the happy talk on the Bay: the EPA, Maryland’s governors and other leaders have failed us

A disgusted former state senator decries blown deadlines and lack of enforcement that’s left Chesapeake Bay nearly as polluted as it was 40 years ago. [OP-ED] At a carefully orchestrated annual meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council in October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Bay state governors agreed to a one-year pause to recalibrate – read “abandon” – the much celebrated Chesapeake cleanup plan.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Embattled Maryland 529 executives face more tough questions from lawmakers

Maryland (WBFF) — Maryland 529 executives are finding themselves in the hot seat once again with parents and lawmakers. Last week, members of the house drilled Maryland 529 Executive Director Anthony Savia and then board chair Peter Tsirigotis with questions and criticism. The next day, Tsirigotis resigned. Sending Savia...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Gov. Moore announces Paul Wiedefeld as Maryland's new Secretary of Transportation

ANNAPOLIS (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore appointed Paul J. Wiedefeld as Maryland's new Secretary of Transportation on Tuesday. Wiedefeld most recently served as Vice President with the international architectural and engineering firm HDR, where he serves as the US Northeast Transportation Business Director. Before being a part of HDR Wiedefeld lead Washington Metro as General Manager and CEO from 2015 to 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland State Department of Education provides update to statewide spring 2022 MCAP results

BALTIMORE, MD—At Tuesday’s January Board meeting, the Maryland State Department of Education released an update to 2021-2022 school year English language arts (ELA) and mathematics assessment data, which detail student proficiency in the first administration of the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP). Following national assessment trends, statewide...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Four-day work week proposed in Maryland

Could the State of Maryland institute a 4-day work week? That's the proposal in new legislation currently before state lawmakers. The bill would allow 4-day work weeks for both private and public workers. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to the bill's author in Annapolis.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

House Republicans React To Governor Moore’s Budget Proposal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy released the following statement in response to Governor Wes Moore’s budget proposal. “I would hope, to the greatest degree practicable, that these historic budget surpluses are moved to state savings accounts or devoted to...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland delegate looks to expand civil immunity for teachers

School staff would receive protection from lawsuits stemming from discipling students under a proposed bill from Del. Robin Grammer, R-Baltimore, that is set to be heard in the General Assembly on Wednesday. “We have significant problems with public education,” Grammer told Capital News Service on Thursday. “The discipline issues are...
MARYLAND STATE
13newsnow.com

Maryland is one of the worst states in the US for retirees, report says

WASHINGTON — It may be a scary time to think about retiring with inflation soaring, but a new study wants to make it easier to at least choose where you retire. According to the experts at the personal finance website, WalletHub, Virginia is the best state to retire in. Maryland was recognized as one of the worst, ranked at number 42 of the 50 states, between Arkansas and Washington.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

51st state? There's another push for DC statehood on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (7News) — There's another push for D.C. statehood on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., held a press conference Tuesday at the Dirksen Senate Office building to announce the Senate introduction of the D.C. statehood bill. "We dare to believe that statehood...
WASHINGTON STATE
WBOC

Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. "It's a backdoor attempt to make carry permits useless." "It" is Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Maryland bill would shrink school zones, speed camera placement

School zones and speed cameras near schools are intended to slow drivers down and keep children safe. Now, Maryland lawmakers are considering changes that could save drivers from having to pay out for tickets. A new bill being considered in the Maryland General Assembly would reduce the radius of school...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy