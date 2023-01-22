Read full article on original website
Second Harvest Supplies Food Boxes For 88 Families
Paris, Tenn.–The Second Harvest distribution supplied food boxes for 88 families Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Paris. Elyse Bell said, “So many people were happy to receive meat, saying it had become so expensive for their budgets. Poultry, pork and beef were among the selections, as well as pot pies, pizza, cheese and lunch meat. Fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, bread and desserts rounded out the food boxes. It is always a blessing to share with our neighbors throughout the community.” Second Harvest photo.
135 Deer Donated To Deputies For Hungry; Clendenin Wins Crossbow
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man won a PSE crossbow donated by Hulme’s Sporting Goods for the Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program. The name of Sevens Clendenin was pulled from a bucket Tuesday morning at Hulme’s to win the prize. The Sheriff’s Office has taken in 135...
UTM To Host Online ACT Skills Workshops
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of University Outreach is offering a series of online ACT prep courses throughout the winter for students who are preparing for the test. Online workshops will be held on six separate days, with students having the option of attending Math and Science or English and Reading sessions. The online courses will be held over Zoom, so participants must have access to a computer with audio and video capabilities.
Nellie Greenhill
Ms. Nellie Greenhill, 95, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Diversicare Nursing Home, Dover, Tennessee, with her loving family by her side. She was born Tuesday, May 3, 1927, in Indian Mound, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Chesley and...
Henry County Tourism Authority To Launch Website
Paris, Tenn.–You soon will be able to view a new website touting Henry County’s plentiful tourism opportunities. After a presentation from Andrew Wheatley of Susan Jones Public Relations, the Henry County Tourism Authority voted unanimously to hire the firm to design and maintain the website. The Susan Jones...
Preparing The Way For Blue Oval City
Union City, Tenn.–At the most recent American Advertising Federation West Tennessee Event, Discovery Park of America hosted Heath McMillian, President of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson. The event was titled “Preparing the Way for Blue Oval City”. McMillian spoke to local professionals interested in what the new TCAT and BlueOval City electric vehicle assembly plant in Stanton can offer our community. He spoke about the site’s development and answered questions regarding the TCAT campus and job opportunities.
Henry County Schools Awarded $50,700 UTrust Grant
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County School System has received a total of $50,700 from Utrust to help the schools and school district to recognize and show appreciation to school employees. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins made application for the funds from Utrust to be distributed to schools for recognition activities...
Downtown Martin Nominated For National Register
Nashville, Tenn.–The Downtown Martin Commercial District will be among nominations to the National Register of Historic Places that will be acted upon this week. On Wednesday, January 25th at 9am CST, the Tennessee State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission, located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville, as well as virtually.
Henry County Fair Wins Top Awards At State
Murfreesboro, Tenn.–It was a VERY good day for the Henry County Fair Association Saturday as they brought back first place in several areas from the Tennessee Association of Fairs convention, including the West Tennessee Governors’ Award, Most Unique Crochet Item and Pick TN Display. They also placed in several other areas.
Henry County Commission Hears Wide-Ranging HCMC Update
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy meeting Monday night, the Henry County Commission heard an update from Henry County Medical Center CEO John Tucker –which included the news that the Paris-Henry County Medical Clinic will soon be under the HCMC–and approved a change in the PILOT agreement with Dana Sealing Products.
Carrie Byars
Mrs. Carrie Byars, 87, of Union City, passed away Sunday at The Waters of Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Byars will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
James Oliver Long
Mr. James Oliver Long, 57, of Troy, passed away 5:01 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. James was born Saturday, July 10, 1965, in Sikeston, Missouri, son of the late Woodrow Oliver Long and Mary Ann (Baggett) Goff. He is survived by one sister: Joyce Williams (Mike),...
Obituaries Jan. 25, 2023
Joan Cooper, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to George Taylor and Josephine Dunn Taylor. She retired from the Calloway County School System with 35 years of service and was a member of...
Inez Morphis
Mrs. Inez Morphis, 88, of Union City passed away Monday at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Morphis will be conducted 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
Bahama Buck’s plants first flag in Tennessee with Clarksville location on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville will soon welcome a new franchise to the frozen dessert scene with Bahama Buck’s, an original shaved ice company and the first in Tennessee. According to their website, the company is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest....
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
Mary Kaufman
Mrs. Mary Kaufman, 97, of Hickman, Kentucky, passed away Monday at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Kaufman will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hickman. Burial will follow in Hickman City Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Death Investigation Underway Following Henry County Fire
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–A death investigation is underway following Monday night’s fatal fire on Old Blake School Road. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey told RadioNWTN this morning that the identity the victim has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The sheriff’s office, along with the Cottage...
