3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Centre Daily
OSU Reunion? ESPN Mock Draft Has Jets Picking Garrett Wilson’s Former Teammate in First Round
Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were a force to be reckoned with when they were teammates at Ohio State, both hauling in more than 1,000 receiving yards during the 2021 season. With Smith-Njigba set to be available in the 2023 NFL Draft, those two former Buckeyes could share a wide...
Centre Daily
ESPN Analyst: ‘Joe Burrow’s The Best Quarterback In Football’
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in football according to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. The franchise passer just led Cincinnati to a third-straight road playoff win after the franchise went 0-7 on the road in its history before he arrived. Burrow finished 23-of-36 passing for 242 yards,...
Centre Daily
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Strengthen O-Line, Take National Champion
The Washington Commanders will be in a challenging situation come the first round of April's NFL Draft. Will a worthy quarterback slide down to the No. 16 overall pick and end the rotating door where the position has found itself since Kirk Cousins left in 2018? Or will they see themselves drafting the best player regardless of positional need?
Centre Daily
As Ryan Poles begins Year 2 as the Chicago Bears GM, he has a new collaborator in Kevin Warren for a crucial offseason
When the Chicago Bears narrowed their search for a new president and CEO, general manager Ryan Poles sat down for conversations with the finalists to evaluate how they would work and communicate with one another. In Kevin Warren, Poles found someone with an impressive background and presence who values people...
Centre Daily
Lions Not Projected to Receive 2023 Compensatory Draft Pick
The Detroit Lions are not expected to receive any compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to overthecap.com. Compensatory picks are assigned to teams that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions. In 2022, Detroit earned three...
Centre Daily
College Football Transfer Portal Rankings: Best 2023 Players Available
As expected, the college football transfer portal has been a busy place during the first open window for players to change schools this offseason. An estimated more than 1,500 players have entered the transfer portal at the FBS level since the month of August, and something like a thousand of those prospects have found a new school for the 2023 season.
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Headed Down Joe Burrow Path
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers felt the ups and downs of a rookie quarterback, but in the NFL, that's a normal occurrence. It's rare when someone steps onto the scene and takes off, and it's almost welcomed when they struggle at first. There are a lot of superstar quarterbacks in...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Georgia Releases Highlight Reel From 2022 Season
The 2022 college football season was home to a plethora of memorable moments for Georgia Bulldog fan's. After winning their 1st National Championship in 41 years just a season prior and losing 15 players to the NFL Draft, the Bulldogs were written off by many fans and experts alike. However, they Dawgs once again defied the odds and repeated their successes from the 2021 season, this time to the tune of a perfect 15-0 season.
