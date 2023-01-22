Read full article on original website
Related
Everything announced at Xbox Developer_Direct – January 2023
The recently aired Xbox Developer Direct (stylized as Developer_Direct) gave updates about some upcoming games, as well as incoming expansions. Here is everything that was announced at the January 2023 Xbox Developer Direct. Minecraft Legends Officially announced last year, Minecraft Legends is the latest entry to the Minecraft universe. Unlike the original game, Minecraft Legends
Minecraft Legends Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story
The recent Xbox Developer_Direct finally revealed when we can start building bases and destroying our enemies. Here's all we know about Minecraft Legends, from its release date to its gameplay and story. Minecraft Legends Release Date: April 18, 2023 Minecraft Legends comes out on April 18, 2023. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series
GoldenEye 007 Release Date on Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007 is getting a re-release on the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass, with its release date just right around the corner. GoldenEye 007 Release Date: January 27, 2023 GoldenEye 007 will be coming out to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services on January 27, 2023. Rare is re-releasing
