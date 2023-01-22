ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the 2009 Hyundai Genesis a Reliable Sedan?

The 2009 Hyundai Genesis is was voted one of the most reliable used luxury cars under $10,000. But just how reliable is it?
What Does 'Lexus' Stand for?

Lexus is the well-known luxury arm of Toyota and it has been around for decades. You may know the name of the brand well, but do you know what it stands for?
The Cheapest Kia Car Is Also U.S. News' Best Subcompact Car for the Money

The 2023 Kia Rio provides a great value for those looking to buy a subcompact car. Its low power engine and cvt transmission mean better fuel mileage. Standard features and options keep it ranked above the competition.
Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you're looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what's going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

