Read full article on original website
Related
Nonpartisan nonprofit: Salary raises in Massachusetts 'not justified'
(The Center Square) – A six-year old piece of legislation in Massachusetts is paying dividends for elected officials, and drawing the ire of a nonpartisan nonprofit. Every two years, according to Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the state’s six constitutional officers and lawmakers are up for pay raises tied to a 2017 bill, An Act Further Regulating The Compensation of Certain Public Officials. Mass Fiscal Alliance, its website says, promotes "social welfare." ...
What’s in Gov. Healey’s new $1 billion bill?
Gov. Maura Healey just filed her first piece of legislation, requesting nearly $1 billion for economic development. Here is where the money would go. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey filed her first piece of legislation Thursday, Jan. 19. The governor’s proposed $987 million “immediate needs” bond bill calls for over $140 million in funding for housing projects, over $250 million for innovative technology and manufacturing initiatives, and over $500 million for infrastructure programs across the state.
Could Mass. lawmakers update the tax refund law that returned $3B to taxpayers?
A mostly forgotten 1980s tax cap law that forced Massachusetts officials to return nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to Bay Staters last year could undergo some revisions in the new legislative session. But Beacon Hill’s top budget writers seem at odds over their urgency to modify Chapter 62F,...
Mass Attorney General Campbell Supports 5 Bills Protecting Vulnerable Communities & Building Economic Prosperity
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell today, January 25, announced her support for legislation in the 2023-2024 session to create safer communities, build economic prosperity and stability and protect vulnerable communities. The five bills filed prior to last Friday’s legislative filing deadline align with ongoing work in...
Mass. employers to disclose salary ranges if pay range transparency bill approved
Job applicants in Massachusetts may gain better insights into their potential salary prospects under newly filed legislation on Beacon Hill. Employers with 15 or more workers would be required to share estimated salary ranges on job postings and advertisements, should a bill filed by state Reps. Josh Cutler and Brandy Fluker Oakley move forward in this new legislation session. Employers would also need to disclose pay ranges when offering promotions or transfers to new positions.
Climate activists, kids deliver letter to Gov. Maura Healey at State House
Energetically singing about the need for clean air and healthy homes, nearly 150 environmental activists marched to Gov. Maura Healey’s office at the Massachusetts State House Wednesday afternoon to deliver a letter outlining their climate resiliency demands. Members from the advocacy group Mothers Out Front swarmed the hallway outside...
Westfield Sen. John Velis appointed to national mental health task force
State Sen. John Velis has been appointed to a national task force on workforce mental health by a collective of state government partnerships. Velis, a Westfield Democrat, was appointed to the task force by the Council of State Governments and the National Conference of State Legislatures in recognition of his leadership and work as vice chairman of the Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery Committee in the last legislative session.
Former state Sen. Eric Lesser joins WilmerHale law firm
LONGMEADOW — Eric P. Lesser, who was up until January a state senator representing parts of Hampden County, has joined the law firm WilmerHale as a senior counsel. Lesser said he’ll continue to live in Longmeadow and the firm is supportive of his involvement in civic and local projects.
Gov. Maura Healey want Mass. to stay global epicenter for life sciences
Leaning into her competitive spirit, Gov. Maura Healey voiced her administration’s commitment Wednesday to forging partnerships with the life sciences sector, while also addressing quality-of-life challenges in Massachusetts, including the state’s housing crunch and transportation woes. Healey, during remarks at the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council’s annual policy leadership breakfast...
I-Team: Wage theft in Massachusetts is widespread in some industries
BOSTON - It's an illegal practice that costs workers a fair wage for a fair day's work. Union officials call wage theft an epidemic, with employers in some industries not paying workers what they are legally owed. And the people most affected are the most vulnerable among us. Andre Rossetti came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and began painting. He says he loves the job but was not always paid for the work he did. Telling the I-Team, he would sometimes work more than 55 hours a week but would not be paid overtime or time and...
capeandislands.org
Proposed septic upgrade rules trigger sharp responses, pro and con
Newly proposed septic rules that could require thousands of Cape Cod homeowners to upgrade or replace their septic systems in the next five years sparked heated debate last night at a virtual public meeting. More than two dozen people weighed via Zoom in on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s...
WCVB
Some Massachusetts lawmakers look to rescind approved electricity price hikes
BOSTON — If you've noticed a big jump in your electric bill this winter, you're not the only one. Now, some Massachusetts lawmakers want to try to roll back the rate hikes recently granted to the utilities. Last fall, Massachusetts regulators agreed to let Eversource raise electric rates by...
WCVB
Massachusetts residential property tax rates down but values are way up, costing homeowners more
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Residential property tax rates are going down across Massachusetts, but homeowners are likely to pay bigger tax bills to their cities and towns. That's because the assessed values of residential property grew so much over the last fiscal year. Data from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue...
wgbh.org
Deaths of Black, Hispanic and young Massachusetts residents rose in 2021
The death rate for Massachusetts residents rose 6% in 2021, compared to the most recent pre-pandemic year, 2019. That’s according to an analysis of the latest state-level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was released in January. That increase in deaths was largely because of...
Massachusetts State Poem Appears to Endorse ‘Institutional Racism’
The special commission that was appointed through an act of the legislature and signed by then-Governor Charlie Baker to reevaluate the Massachusetts state seal and motto voted unanimously in May 2022 to replace both. It has been more than a year since that vote, and the commission has yet to...
homenewshere.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Massachusetts Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Why a Western Mass. senator is ‘discouraged’ by Lego’s move to Boston
A Western Massachusetts state senator on Wednesday decried the Lego Group’s decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Enfield, Conn. to Boston. The move, as state Sen. Jake Oliveira sees it, is a blow to the economy and community in Western Massachusetts.
NECN
Here Are the Highest Property Tax Rates in Mass. for 2023
The good news if you live in Massachusetts, is that the tax rate in your city or town probably fell faster last year than it has anytime in the past few years. The bad news: You’re probably still going to pay more in property taxes this year. Last year,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts
For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
Healey-Driscoll Administration Appoints Boston Medical Center CEO as Massachusetts Secretary of Health & Human Services
BOSTON – Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll today, January 26, announced they are appointing Kate Walsh, the current Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Medical Center (BMC) health system, as Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. BMC Health System includes Boston...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1