ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Nonpartisan nonprofit: Salary raises in Massachusetts 'not justified'

(The Center Square) – A six-year old piece of legislation in Massachusetts is paying dividends for elected officials, and drawing the ire of a nonpartisan nonprofit. Every two years, according to Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the state’s six constitutional officers and lawmakers are up for pay raises tied to a 2017 bill, An Act Further Regulating The Compensation of Certain Public Officials. Mass Fiscal Alliance, its website says, promotes "social welfare." ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

What’s in Gov. Healey’s new $1 billion bill?

Gov. Maura Healey just filed her first piece of legislation, requesting nearly $1 billion for economic development. Here is where the money would go. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey filed her first piece of legislation Thursday, Jan. 19. The governor’s proposed $987 million “immediate needs” bond bill calls for over $140 million in funding for housing projects, over $250 million for innovative technology and manufacturing initiatives, and over $500 million for infrastructure programs across the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Mass Attorney General Campbell Supports 5 Bills Protecting Vulnerable Communities & Building Economic Prosperity

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell today, January 25, announced her support for legislation in the 2023-2024 session to create safer communities, build economic prosperity and stability and protect vulnerable communities. The five bills filed prior to last Friday’s legislative filing deadline align with ongoing work in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. employers to disclose salary ranges if pay range transparency bill approved

Job applicants in Massachusetts may gain better insights into their potential salary prospects under newly filed legislation on Beacon Hill. Employers with 15 or more workers would be required to share estimated salary ranges on job postings and advertisements, should a bill filed by state Reps. Josh Cutler and Brandy Fluker Oakley move forward in this new legislation session. Employers would also need to disclose pay ranges when offering promotions or transfers to new positions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Westfield Sen. John Velis appointed to national mental health task force

State Sen. John Velis has been appointed to a national task force on workforce mental health by a collective of state government partnerships. Velis, a Westfield Democrat, was appointed to the task force by the Council of State Governments and the National Conference of State Legislatures in recognition of his leadership and work as vice chairman of the Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery Committee in the last legislative session.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Gov. Maura Healey want Mass. to stay global epicenter for life sciences

Leaning into her competitive spirit, Gov. Maura Healey voiced her administration’s commitment Wednesday to forging partnerships with the life sciences sector, while also addressing quality-of-life challenges in Massachusetts, including the state’s housing crunch and transportation woes. Healey, during remarks at the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council’s annual policy leadership breakfast...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Wage theft in Massachusetts is widespread in some industries

BOSTON - It's an illegal practice that costs workers a fair wage for a fair day's work. Union officials call wage theft an epidemic, with employers in some industries not paying workers what they are legally owed. And the people most affected are the most vulnerable among us. Andre Rossetti came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and began painting. He says he loves the job but was not always paid for the work he did. Telling the I-Team, he would sometimes work more than 55 hours a week but would not be paid overtime or time and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

Proposed septic upgrade rules trigger sharp responses, pro and con

Newly proposed septic rules that could require thousands of Cape Cod homeowners to upgrade or replace their septic systems in the next five years sparked heated debate last night at a virtual public meeting. More than two dozen people weighed via Zoom in on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Massachusetts Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts

For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy