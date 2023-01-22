ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury

There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Warner hilariously crashes Bosa's 49ers media availability

Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...
NBC Sports

Most Cowboys coaching contracts have expired

When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have expired.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown not on Eagles’ practice report

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown both said Wednesday they were good to go for this week. The team’s practice report confirmed that. Neither player is on the practice report. Hurts missed two games after injuring his right shoulder in Week 15. He returned in Week 18...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Panthers complete interview with Sean Payton

The Panthers and Sean Payton were not able to meet about Carolina’s head coaching vacancy last Friday, so they got together on Monday instead. The team announced the completion of an interview with Payton on Monday afternoon. The two sides pushed the interview, which was scheduled to take place in New York, back because Panthers ownership returned to Charlotte after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Simms continues to be wrong about Hurts

The disrespect is real, and it’s way past ridiculous. Former NFL quarterback, current analyst Chris Simms has undercut Jalen Hurts since he assumed QB1 duties with the Eagles last season. All Hurts has done this season is earn serious MVP consideration lead his team to 14 wins in the 15 games he played, and throttle the Giants to earn his first caereer playoff win on the way to the NFC Championship game.
NBC Sports

Patriots hiring Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator

The New England Patriots will have an official offensive coordinator in 2023. The Patriots are naming Bill O'Brien their new offensive coordinator, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report O'Brien's hiring. O'Brien was one of five candidates to interview for New...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Stefon Diggs defends behavior following Bills' season-ending loss

One of the quickest routes Stefon Diggs ran on Sunday might have been during his early exit out of Highmark Stadium. Shortly following the Buffalo Bills' 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round, the All-Pro wide receiver reportedly sprinted out of the locker room with his possessions. His departure came after he expressed his frustration on the sidelines with quarterback Josh Allen.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Eagles DC warns 49ers of 'electric' atmosphere at the Linc

The 49ers’ 10-game winning streak to end the regular season put them in position to host two playoff games at Levi’s Stadium. Now, after wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco will fly to Philadelphia to face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. And their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

