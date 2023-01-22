Read full article on original website
Related
103.1 Kickin Country
Dolly Parton Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Song That Came to Her in a Dream [Listen]
Dolly Parton's 77th birthday is on Thursday (Jan. 19), and she's celebrating with a gift for her fans: A new song. During a video chat conversation about her new line of Duncan Hines box mixes, Parton tells Taste of Country that the song — called "Don't Make Me =Come Down There" — will deliver her signature lighthearted sense of humor, but it draws inspiration from very serious subject matter.
Carrie Underwood’s Reasons for Working Out Have Changed
She may have the most admired, toned legs in the country music genre, but for Carrie Underwood, working out and staying fit is about more than just looks. The singer says her exercise regimen is part of an ongoing, fitness-focused mindset: But that perspective is one she picked up more recently in her health and wellness journey.
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
ETOnline.com
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Takes Son Todd on Pre-College Shopping Spree [Watch]
Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is about to be an empty nester as her youngest son, Todd, will soon fly the coop. She took him on a college shopping spree at Walmart to get everything he needs for his move. Her motives, however, may have extended beyond college preparation. "When...
Erin Kinsey Kicks Things Up With Irresistible New Single ‘Boys In Boots’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Burgeoning singer-songwriter Erin Kinsey is kicking off 2023 on a high note. After wrapping up a landmark year, which included her debut appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, the Texas native is ready to share a brand new single that's already become a fan favorite. Her radio-ready new track "Boys...
Megan Moroney Gets Special Opry Invitation From Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter [Watch]
Megan Moroney just received the invitation all new country artists wait patiently for: The opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Not only did Moroney get the coveted invite, but she was asked by longtime country stars Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter. The up-and-comer shared a clip of the moment the two superstars surprised her while she was recording in the studio.
103.1 Kickin Country
Kacey Musgraves’ Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Few country music careers have evolved as quickly in size, style, shape and scope as that of Kacey Musgraves. From meticulously-produced stage shows to more intimate and stripped-down affairs, Musgraves has proved time and time again she knows how to entertain a crowd. Before selling out stadiums and reaching critical...
Shay Mooney Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Hannah: ‘Grateful Doesn’t Begin to Cover It’
The Dan + Shay star shared the news of the birth of his third son on Friday (Jan. 20). Abram Shay Mooney made his arrival on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Mooney shared a video of himself cradling his son and enjoying some skin-to-skin time in the hospital. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it," the proud father writes.
Country Artists Who Have Performed During the Super Bowl [PICTURES]
It may not seem as though country music has taken center stage at the Super Bowl all that often, but throughout the big game's history, more than a dozen of the genre's artists have performed during pre-game festivities and at halftime. Super Bowl organizers have more often selected country stars...
Look Out, Mexico! Luke Bryan’s Mama Has Arrived for Crash My Playa
The party has started: LeClaire Bryan has arrived! Luke Bryan's mama has made it to Cancun, Mexico, ahead of her son's annual Crash My Playa event. And, she arrived in style ... sort of. The Bryan matriarch posted about her grand arrival, and in the hilarious video we see her...
103.1 Kickin Country
Dolly Parton Shares One of the ‘Greatest Thrills’ From the Studio as She Makes Her Rock Album
Dolly Parton's upcoming rock 'n' roll album is full of some of the most legendary artists of the rock world, like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Steven Tyler. With all those acts lending their talents, the album-making process is sure to be unlike anything Parton's done in all her long, storied career — and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, she offered up a little glimpse into what's like being in the studio.
103.1 Kickin Country
Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Pal Around Onstage at Crash My Playa [Watch]
Luke Bryan had a very special treat in store for fans during his Sunday (Jan. 22) headlining set at Crash My Playa: He brought out Lionel Richie, pop legend and his fellow judge on American Idol, for a multi-song string of duets that looked just as much to perform as they were to watch.
Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Is His Key to Staying Humble, Despite Growing Fame
Despite all of his success — 14 consecutive No. 1 hits at country radio and two CMA Entertainer of the Year trophies, to name just a couple — Luke Combs has built his brand on being an "everyman" who, at the end of the day, is just a regular guy.
Country Rocker Matt Jordan Lets His Inner Eric Church Out on ‘Love Was Enough’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Matt Jordan is happily married to wife Jenna, and the couple have been blessed over the years with three children. However, the St. Louis native can still remember a day when life looked awfully different from the blessed life he lives today. “I have no complaints,” Jordan tells Taste of...
Wynonna Judd Wrote a Song About Grieving Naomi Judd’s Death
When she opens up to fans about her grief process surrounding the April 2022 death of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has used the phrase "broken and blessed" to describe how her heartbreak and anguish coexist with the gratitude and love of her experience on the Judds Final Tour. Now, that phrase is finding its way into a brand-new song.
103.1 Kickin Country
33 Years Ago: Clint Black Earns His First Platinum Album With ‘Killin’ Time’
Thirty-three years ago today, on Jan. 23, 1990, Clint Black had one million reasons to celebrate: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter earned his first platinum album, with his Killin' Time record. Killin' Time, which was released in 1989, was Black's very first album; Black wrote or co-wrote...
Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone
Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0