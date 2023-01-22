Read full article on original website
Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 25
The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Jan. 19 cleared a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn (R-Monmouth) that would, if eventually signed into law, increase penalties for anyone who assaults youth sports officials, participants and players. In June, a 72-year-old umpire was attacked by a coach during a youth baseball game...
Community Bulletin Board: East Brunswick: Jan. 24
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Community Bulletin Board: Edison: Jan. 24
Battle of Princeton reenactment draws spectators near and far
For spectators of the 246th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of Princeton, it wasn’t as cold as it was on Jan. 3, 1777 – that is for sure. This allowed quite a crowd of over 800 spectators as the Princeton Battlefield Society (PBS) marked the anniversary on Jan. 8 with its signature educational event, “Experience the Battle of Princeton” at Princeton Battlefield State Park – the same ground as the original battle.
Petition calls for East Windsor Township to address rash of burglaries
Upset about a rash of burglaries, more than 400 East Windsor Township residents have signed an online petition calling on township officials to address the issue. The Change.org petition, which has been circulating since Dec. 29, 2022 had been signed by 428 people as of Jan. 24. The petition was triggered by five reported residential burglaries in November and December.
Casey Charles Huckel
Casey Charles Huckel of Princeton, New Jersey passed away on January 16, 2023. He was only 35 years old, but the years he spent with us were full of life and love. Casey was an intelligent, caring and inquisitive man who tragically suffered from mental illness. Despite his personal struggles,...
From Cathleen to Catherin: Lawrence Township Council appoints new member
The Lawrence Township Council has appointed lifelong resident Catherin “Catie” MacDuff to fill the vacancy on the council that was created by the resignation of former Township Councilwoman Cathleen Lewis in early January. MacDuff was chosen from among three nominees to fill the vacancy at the Lawrence Township...
Eatontown council to consider request for cannabis cultivation business
EATONTOWN — Borough Council members may take formal action at their meeting tonight, Jan. 25, regarding a proposal to cultivate and manufacture cannabis at a facility proposed at 265 Industrial Way. A representative from Cana-Bosem, LLC, presented the application to the governing body on Jan. 11, but no action...
Lawrence Township Municipal Manager: Significant increases expected in trash collection, 911 dispatch contracts
The Lawrence Township Council got its first look at the recommended $60.7 million municipal budget for 2023, which carries a 2-cent increase in the municipal property tax rate. The 2023 municipal budget, which was recommended at a Jan. 17 Council meeting, is $6.1 million more than the 2022 budget of...
Edison welcomes Lunar New Year in festive style
EDISON – Edison Township welcomed the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in festive style. First with a parade that traveled from Festival Plaza down Route 27 to Papaianni Park on Municipal Boulevard. Police, fire and emergency medical service vehicles were “dressed up” in festive colors. Edison Mayor Sam...
Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 18
• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 24, Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Jan. 31, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Middletown, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
Princeton Police blotter
Someone shattered a rear basement window of a Mercer Street home sometime between Jan. 9-14. Once inside the house, the alleged thief forced entry through two interior doors and stole various items belonging to the victim. The two rear tires on a car belonging to a Billie Ellis Lane resident...
Chamber of Commerce announces 31st annual Spinnaker Award honorees
The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce (EMACC) has announced the honorees for the Annual Spinnaker Awards 2023. Now in its 31st year, the Spinnaker Awards honors businesses and individuals who give of themselves to make life better for everyone in eastern Monmouth County, according to a press release. “The...
Princeton High School students competing for nationwide STEM award with saltwater aquaponics entry
Princeton High School has been named one of eight finalists statewide in the 13th annual Samsung Electronics America’s national “Solve for Tomorrow” STEM competition. The high school is one of 300 public schools nationwide to make the cut. The annual competition challenges public school students in grades...
Jackson Sun Datebook, Jan. 18
• Organizing one’s assets in the present will help beneficiaries in the future to. navigate financial and legal matters. The Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, will present “Estate Planning, Wills and Probate,” at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The overview will be presented by attorney...
Jackson police chief makes two promotions; welcomes new officers
JACKSON — Two veteran police officers were promoted and five recruits joined the Jackson Police Department as full-time officers during a ceremony conducted at the Township Council’s Jan. 17 meeting in the municipal building. Police Chief Matthew Kunz thanked the members of the governing body and the administration...
After community pushback, Joshi administration will not pursue plans to relocate Clara Barton Branch Library
EDISON – The Clara Barton Branch Public Library will remain open at 141 Hoover Ave. In a letter addressed to “Clara Barton Neighbors” on Jan. 19, Mayor Sam Joshi said after “careful consideration, I am announcing that my administration will not pursue relocating the Clara Barton Branch Library.”
Victor Mario Consoli
HOPEWELL : Victor Mario Consoli – August 27, 1940-January 11, 2023. Victor Consoli of Hopewell passed away on January 11th, 2023 after suffering a brief illness. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by numerous family members and close friends. He was born on August 27th, 1940...
Two pedestrians have died, one is in serious condition in three separate pedestrian, motor vehicle incidents in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK – Police are investigating three separate pedestrian incidents involving motor vehicles, two of which have resulted in fatalities. All the incidents have happened within days of each other. The most recent incident occurred at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Jan. 19. East Brunswick police officers responded to the...
Jackson Sun On Campus, Jan. 18
Kristina Donza of Jackson has been named to the Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa., dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. Angelina N. Lopiccolo, a State University of New York, Canton, N.Y., veterinary technology major from Jackson, has earned dean’s list honors during the Fall 2022 semester.
