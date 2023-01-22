ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Sunday Conversation: Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff discusses topics from economic development to the Dalai Lama

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4HSc_0kNKdFgs00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — While in Columbus last week to announce a major investment in Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, made a stop at the WRBL studio.

Ossoff sat down with reporter Chuck Williams to discuss a wide range of topics in the weekly Sunday Conversation feature with newsmakers and community leaders.

Ossoff and U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, announced a $4 million grant that will expand a partnership between Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District. This money will be used to expand robotics programs.

In his Sunday Conversation, Ossoff talked about that investment and its benefits. He also discussed bi-partisan efforts he is working on in the Senate. The conversation touches on a number of topics, including the Dalai Lama.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Ossoff, Bishop announce millions in funding for CSU, Muscogee School District robotic collaborative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The most recent federal budget has $4 million set aside for a joint project between Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, and Congressman Sanford Bishop, D-Georgia, talked about the funding and what it will accomplish during a news conference this morning. Phil, this […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

Twitter Goes in on Biden Looking Lost at Black Church During MLK Day Service in Atlanta

Twitter had a time roasting President Biden for looking stiff and lost during the praise and worship service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday. Biden shared a sermon at the historical Atlanta church on Sunday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day. Biden became the first sitting President to give a sermon at the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once served as lead pastor, NPR reported.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Murder suspect claims stand-your-ground defense

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the stand-your-ground law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on January 11th. A week later, Barnes was released on a $150,000 […]
OZARK, AL
The Hill

Santos skips White House event for new members

President Biden on Tuesday evening hosted Democratic and Republican new members of Congress for a reception at the White House, but embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) did not attend. The reception in the East Room of the White House was scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m., and Santos was not listed on the White House’s…
TEXAS STATE
WRBL News 3

Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his […]
OPP, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman killed after hit by vehicle on Interstate 85 in Auburn

Update 1/25/2023 2:31 p.m.: Officials released the identity of the woman killed in this crash. Lisa Kozlowski of Auburn was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from Interstate 85 in east Alabama near the Moore’s Mill overpass. The Lee […]
AUBURN, AL
New York Post

US Sen. Raphael Warnock buys new home in nation’s capital for $1.15M

Fresh off a contentious race against Herschel Walker, junior democratic senator from Georgia Raphael Warnock has shelled out $1.15 million for a new Washington DC pad. Made up of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, the townhome had previously sold a year prior, for $730,000 — which means the last owners walked away with a hefty profit. Warnock closed on the sale at the start of the new year, Realtor.com reported. Occupying more than 1,700 square feet, the property offers new windows for optimal sunlight, a newly updated gourmet kitchen with a wine fridge and outdoor seating for al-fresco dining. The lower level of the home offers a private rear entrance, a bedroom and a full bathroom. Patrick Joy, of Realty One Group Assets, had the listing. Much farther south in his home state, Walker also owns a 3,000-square-foot residence in Atlanta worth an estimated $745,000. In 2020, Warnock — a democrat — made history when he became the first black senator from Georgia in a runoff against incumbent Kelly Loeffler. He repeated the feat in 2022, beating Walker in another runoff and securing a full six-year term in Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy