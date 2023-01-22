Sunday Conversation: Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff discusses topics from economic development to the Dalai Lama

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — While in Columbus last week to announce a major investment in Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, made a stop at the WRBL studio.

Ossoff sat down with reporter Chuck Williams to discuss a wide range of topics in the weekly Sunday Conversation feature with newsmakers and community leaders.

Ossoff and U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, announced a $4 million grant that will expand a partnership between Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District. This money will be used to expand robotics programs.

In his Sunday Conversation, Ossoff talked about that investment and its benefits. He also discussed bi-partisan efforts he is working on in the Senate. The conversation touches on a number of topics, including the Dalai Lama.

