Hampshire County, MA

MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Sterling for $950,000

Brent Seeber and Tasmina Hydery bought the property at 9 Sandy Ridge Road, Sterling, from Rubin L Albert and Gail J Albert on Jan. 4, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $303 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
STERLING, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $960,199 in Mendon

Joseph Yellope bought the property at 22 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 29, 2022, for $960,199 which works out to $332 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
MENDON, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $425,000 for a three-bedroom home

Samuel Katimbo and Samalia Namirembe bought the property at 85 Vassar Street, Worcester, from Ryan Foley and Yvonne J Foley on Jan. 4, 2023. The $425,000 purchase price works out to $223 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 7,800-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $439,000 in Worcester

Owusu Afriyie acquired the property at 17 Taconic Road, Worcester, from Stephon D Rochelle and Taisha Rochelle on Jan. 4, 2023. The $439,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $283. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000

Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Mendon sells for $873,061

Michael Drago bought the property at 20 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 9, 2022. The $873,061 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $268. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
MENDON, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $432,500 in Worcester

James Lariviere and Adele Lariviere bought the property at 725 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Amanda Hillier and Sean Hillier on Jan. 5, 2023. The $432,500 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $365,000 in Worcester

Linette Cardona and Rosalie Cardona acquired the property at 136 Grandview Avenue, Worcester, from Alexander Yashaev and Elena Yashaev on Jan. 4, 2023, for $365,000 which represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $620,000

Collin Carlone and Morgan Carlone acquired the property at 4 Christopher Circle, Wilbraham, from Cynthia Schultz on Jan. 6, 2023, for $620,000 which works out to $239 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

‘Garage’ clothing store is coming to the Holyoke Mall this spring

A new young women’s clothing store will be strutting its way over to the Holyoke Mall in the spring. “Garage,” a Canada-based young woman’s clothing brand that sells both affordable trendy streetwear and higher-end fashion, will occupy a 3,891-square-foot storefront in the mall’s lower Central Court level. The store, which will be located directly in front of the Round 1 bowling alley, is set to open in the spring.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

2 West Springfield rollover crashes took place a mile apart Sunday

A pair of rollover crashes occurred a mile apart from one another in West Springfield Sunday night, according to a West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson. On Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m., West Springfield fire crews responded to two single-vehicle rollover crashes. The crashes occurred within a mile of one another on the West Springfield section of Interstate 90, officials stated.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm

Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Worcester sells for $350,000

Kay Seale and Roger Seale bought the property at 4005 Brompton Circle, Worcester, from Lt Porter on Jan. 6, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $167. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In May...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

