Single family residence sells in Sterling for $950,000
Brent Seeber and Tasmina Hydery bought the property at 9 Sandy Ridge Road, Sterling, from Rubin L Albert and Gail J Albert on Jan. 4, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $303 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Single family residence sells in Westborough for $1 million
Michael Wright and Kelly Coonan acquired the property at 10 Thomas Newton Drive, Westborough, from Mark J Mason and Laura L Mason on Jan. 5, 2023, for $1,022,000 which works out to $422 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Detached house sells for $960,199 in Mendon
Joseph Yellope bought the property at 22 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 29, 2022, for $960,199 which works out to $332 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Sale closed in Worcester: $425,000 for a three-bedroom home
Samuel Katimbo and Samalia Namirembe bought the property at 85 Vassar Street, Worcester, from Ryan Foley and Yvonne J Foley on Jan. 4, 2023. The $425,000 purchase price works out to $223 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 7,800-square-foot lot.
Single-family residence sells for $439,000 in Worcester
Owusu Afriyie acquired the property at 17 Taconic Road, Worcester, from Stephon D Rochelle and Taisha Rochelle on Jan. 4, 2023. The $439,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $283. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.
Want to rent the former Rotmans building in Worcester? Here’s how much it would cost you
After more than 60 years in business, Rotmans Furniture, Mattress & Accessory’s last day of business was Dec. 12. Now part of the building that housed the iconic Worcester business is up for rent. A 71,000-square-foot warehouse and retail building is available for lease at $5/square-foot, for rent totaling...
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000
Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
Detached house in Mendon sells for $873,061
Michael Drago bought the property at 20 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 9, 2022. The $873,061 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $268. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Three-bedroom home sells for $432,500 in Worcester
James Lariviere and Adele Lariviere bought the property at 725 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Amanda Hillier and Sean Hillier on Jan. 5, 2023. The $432,500 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Detached house sells for $365,000 in Worcester
Linette Cardona and Rosalie Cardona acquired the property at 136 Grandview Avenue, Worcester, from Alexander Yashaev and Elena Yashaev on Jan. 4, 2023, for $365,000 which represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $620,000
Collin Carlone and Morgan Carlone acquired the property at 4 Christopher Circle, Wilbraham, from Cynthia Schultz on Jan. 6, 2023, for $620,000 which works out to $239 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
‘Garage’ clothing store is coming to the Holyoke Mall this spring
A new young women’s clothing store will be strutting its way over to the Holyoke Mall in the spring. “Garage,” a Canada-based young woman’s clothing brand that sells both affordable trendy streetwear and higher-end fashion, will occupy a 3,891-square-foot storefront in the mall’s lower Central Court level. The store, which will be located directly in front of the Round 1 bowling alley, is set to open in the spring.
Mega Millions winner: $31 million jackpot ticket sold at Mass. Stop & Shop
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. An extremely lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player just won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot during the drawing on Jan. 24, 2023, matching all six numbers on their lottery ticket to the winning numbers drawn. This $31 million prize...
Sale closed in Westfield: $700,000 for a four-bedroom home
Brian Hayes and Faythe Hayes acquired the property at 109 North Road, Westfield, from Yevgeniy A Yunikov and Yuliya Yunikov on Nov. 2, 2022. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 132,858 square-foot lot.
2 West Springfield rollover crashes took place a mile apart Sunday
A pair of rollover crashes occurred a mile apart from one another in West Springfield Sunday night, according to a West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson. On Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m., West Springfield fire crews responded to two single-vehicle rollover crashes. The crashes occurred within a mile of one another on the West Springfield section of Interstate 90, officials stated.
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm
Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
Entire town of Princeton, Mass. still without electricity Tuesday after storm
UPDATE: Power in the town of Princeton has been restored, according to the Princeton Municipal Light Plant. The entire town of Princeton has been without power since Monday night due to the recent winter storm. The Princeton Municipal Light Department first reported the outage at about 5 p.m. Monday in...
Condominium in Worcester sells for $350,000
Kay Seale and Roger Seale bought the property at 4005 Brompton Circle, Worcester, from Lt Porter on Jan. 6, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $167. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In May...
A hunting ban in Worcester would have unintended consequences, land trust exec says
Despite its intention, officially banning hunting in Worcester would create an “enormous number of problems,” according to Greater Worcester Land Trust Executive Director Colin Novick. Novick spoke against the ban at a Worcester City Council meeting Tuesday night. William Bilotta Jr. petitioned the council to pass a law...
Missing woman Brittany Tee: No evidence found in search of Brookfield waters, police say
A search of bodies of water in Brookfield Tuesday related to the disappearance of Brittany Tee, a 35-year-old woman who has been missing for two weeks, did not yield any evidence, police said. “Neither Ms. Tee nor evidence connected to her disappearance was located,” Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday in...
