Wilmington, DE

Wayne Espinoza
3d ago

It doesn’t matter who requested or initiated the search, there were still documents found! Biden is still responsible for the illegal removal of those documents. That’s a crime!

Roy Grubb
3d ago

They found classified documents from when he was a Senator. This shows he is a repeat offender with complete premeditation. A full investigation needs conducted for espionage. Also, the entire Executive administration needs removed during this investigation because the knew about violations, did not secure the documents and kept them secret until after the midterms. This makes them complicit and accessories to the crimes. Time to swear in President Mccarthy until this treason is resolved!!!

102030jp
3d ago

Fire him, do not re-elect Trump, get rid of 95% of the rest of them....and start all over!!Our government is broken and our fighting amongst ourselves and not holding them ALL accountable is their way of continuing to be able to run amuck.We will never be able to make changes if we don't become united!! 😉

