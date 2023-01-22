Read full article on original website
Waylon Jennings’ Mom Changed His Name After A Visit From A Baptist Preacher
Waylon Jennings is one of the most iconic names in the history of Country Music. Right up there with Willie, Dolly, Loretta, Merle, George (both Jones and Strait), and Johnny, a conversation about the genre is hardly complete without at least a mention of the Texas native. But did you know “Waylon” is not is actual name? It turns out, his birth name is “Wayland” and that was his government official name until the day he died in 2002. According […] The post Waylon Jennings’ Mom Changed His Name After A Visit From A Baptist Preacher first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
David Crosby, Founding Member of the Byrds and CSN, Dead at 81
David Crosby, a founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at age 81. A statement from Crosby's wife confirmed the news. "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," read the statement. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."
Bob Dylan: ‘Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17′: Album Review
In hindsight, Bob Dylan's 1997 comeback with Time Out of Mind wasn't so much a remarkable rebound as it was a shouldn't-have-been-so-surprising return of an artist who had been counted out several times over the preceding three decades but never stayed down for long. It happened in the '60s, '70s and '80s, so why should the '90s be any different?
Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, Founding Yardbirds Guitarist, Dead at 75
Anthony 'Top' Topham, the founding guitarist of the Yardbirds, has died at the age of 75. The rocker’s passing was confirmed via a statement from his publicist. "Sanderson Rasjid, born Antony ‘Top’ Topham passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23rd surrounded by his family,” it read in part. “Born in London on July 3rd 1947, he was 75 years old and had been fighting dementia in his final years.”
R.E.M.’s Bill Berry Was Ready to Confront Death With New Band
R.E.M. co-founder Bill Berry said he wouldn’t have wanted to make his new album earlier in his career. He’s heard playing drums on The Power and the Glory, the debut LP from the Bad Ends, for which he was recruited by Five Eight singer and guitarist Mike Mantione. Berry and Mantione worked in their hometown of Athens, Ga., with other musicians from the area in what became a local supergroup.
30 Years Ago: Mick Jagger Channels the Rolling Stones on ‘Sweet Thing’
Mick Jagger has firmly stated over the years that he did not think singing would be his lifelong career – and he didn't want it to be. Of course, things turned out far differently. He was still singing in 1993 as he turned 50, an age that some fans...
Listen to Slash Guest on New Michael Monroe Single
Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash can be heard soloing on Michael Monroe’s new single “I Live Too Fast to Die Young.” It’s the title track from Monroe’s latest album, which is available now. You can watch the video below. “This one started life as...
David Crosby Was Prepping Tour Return: ‘He Hadn’t Lost His Fire’
David Crosby had been preparing to return to touring prior to his death. According to friends and collaborators, the rocker had been rehearsing with an eye towards hitting the road this summer. “David didn’t think he was gonna last for years, which he joked about all the time. But there...
Hear New Jethro Tull Song ‘Ginnungagap’ From ‘RokFlote’ Album
Ian Anderson has revealed details of Jethro Tull’s 23rd album, RokFlote, which will arrive on April 21. The band released the LP's lead track, “Ginnungagap,” from the follow-up to last year’s The Zealot Gene. You can hear the song below, along with a track listing for the album.
Watch New Unseen Clips of Tom Petty’s Fillmore Residency
A new video featuring scenes from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ iconic residency at the Fillmore was released under the title The Fillmore House Band - 1997 (Short Film 2). The 12-minute mini-feature includes scenes from the 20-night stand along with band members looking back at the experience of...
Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour
Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20. He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens. You...
Why Lou Gramm Refused Payment for Bryan Adams Backing Vocals
Bryan Adams called on Lou Gramm for help while working on what would be his breakthrough album – and the Foreigner vocalist was happy to oblige. In fact, Gramm said he refused payment for the work. What remains unclear is when and how it all happened, since Adams’ recollection...
How Kansas Triumphed Over Doubt to Deliver ‘Dust in the Wind’
When Kansas’ then-guitarist Kerry Livgren presented the rough version of “Dust in the Wind” to his bandmates, he was convinced they wouldn’t want to record it. The group was ready to take additional risks, however, following the surprise success of “Carry On Wayward Son” in 1976. That’s how they came to track “Dust in the Wind” for 1977’s Point of Know Return LP. They released it as a single in January 1978, then saw it become their only Top 10 hit.
