Hope Mills, NC

1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Hope Mills

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

One person died in a head-on crash in Hope Mills late Saturday night.

The crash happened on Golfview Road between Permastone Lake Road and Rockfish Road.

First responders arrived at the crash site to find three damaged cars.

A Chevrolet Malibu with significant damage was located off the side of the road with two people pinned inside; one of those people died at the scene, the other was taken out of the damaged car and rushed to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

A second car was heavily damaged and sitting sideways on the opposite shoulder of the road.

A third car believed to be involved had much less damaged that the other two; it only had damage to its driver's side.

Investigators said three people in total were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Investigators have also not commented on the cause of the crash or any tickets/criminal charges that may stem from it.

Carol Prince
3d ago

well if that person was rushed to Cape fear hospital they won't make it out of the hospital alive, that place has a bad rep.

