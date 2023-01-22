Read full article on original website
Nottingham Forest vs Man United result, highlights as Marcus Rashford sparks Carabao Cup semifinal win
THE CITY GROUND, NOTTINGHAM — Manchester United took a massive step towards a first Carabao Cup final since 2016/17, defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their semifinal first leg. Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes were the heroes on the night for United, who are looking to end a...
Nottingham Forest vs Man United lineups, starting 11 for Carabao Cup semifinal first leg
Manchester United's trip to Nottingham Forest brings with it a tinge of nostalgia as the two sides face off in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal. Forest's long-awaited return to the Premier League has breathed new life into the club as they aim to recapture their glory days at the City Ground.
USA vs Serbia live stream, TV channel, and lineups for USMNT friendly at BMO Stadium
The U.S. men's national team begins its road towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup with its traditional January camp taking place during a time of uncertainty with the permanent head coach still undecided. A friendly against Serbia, to be followed just days later by another against South American side Colombia,...
