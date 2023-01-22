Read full article on original website
LBJ and his monumental presidency
It is an indelible image: aboard Air Force One, just hours after President John F. Kennedy's tragic assassination, Lyndon Baines Johnson is sworn in as president, flanked by his wife Lady Bird, and Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline. "She wanted, as did Lyndon Johnson, the country and the world to see that there was a continuity in government," said historian Mark Updegrove, president of the LBJ Foundation.
Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)
One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
The Bush Family's Fortune Today Revealed
Slide 1 of 31: While it's best known for its deep-rooted political links, the Bush family has actually made its $400 million fortune in a number of different ways over the decades. As well as producing two American presidents – namely George W Bush and his father George H W Bush, who served as the 43rd and 41st presidents of the United States respectively – the clan has dabbled in everything from oil and fashion to banking and steel over the decades. Read on to trace the dynasty's rise to riches and power, and find out what the wealthiest family members are worth these days.
‘Shame on you for quoting Dr King’: Lauren Boebert sparks outrage with MLK day post
Lauren Boebert has been lambasted for a tweet in which she quoted Dr Martin Luther King on the federal holiday honouring his legacy. The far-right Colorado Republican tweeted a quote from Dr King on Monday. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” Ms Boebert tweeted, quoting Dr King from his 1963 book Strength to Love. “On this day, we remember his incredible legacy and contributions to this great nation,” she said. It didn’t take long for Twitter users to...
Opinion: It’s Disrespectful to Celebrate Robert E. Lee on the Same Day as Martin Luther King Jr.
It has come to my attention that in some places in the United States, it’s common to combine Martin Luther King Jr. day with a celebration of Robert E. Lee. They call it King-Lee day or sometimes Lee-King day.
Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's son defends new monument amid criticism
Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, defended a new monument that honors his parents following criticism of the recently unveiled sculpture. The monument, which is called "The Embrace," represents the hug Dr. King and Coretta Scott...
Kevin Ellis: Over the years, we've lost sight of Martin Luther King’s radicalness
Dr. King realized the problem, which we are still fighting about today, is that rich people had all the money. When he turned against the central tenets of capitalism and white patriarchy, white America got mad. Read the story on VTDigger here: Kevin Ellis: Over the years, we've lost sight of Martin Luther King’s radicalness.
Today in History - Jan. 22
Today is Sunday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2023. There are 343 days left in the year. On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion. On this date:. In 1901, Britain's Queen Victoria died at age...
