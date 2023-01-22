ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Victim hospitalized after shooting in Troy

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCGEE_0kNKaqjM00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Troy police responded to a shots-fired incident on Sunday shortly after midnight. The incident reportedly left one victim in the hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Troy Fire responded to a fire alarm activated at 77 Congress Street, Calypso Lounge. Police say that when firefighters arrived, a large crowd at the business was also present and requested for the Troy Police Department to assist.

Police say that Troy Fire members reported hearing shots fired outside and began searching the area. Troy Fire assisted in the investigation by clearing the crowd from the business. According to police, someone brought to Albany Medical Center reported being shot in the area of Congress Street in Troy. Police also say that a Troy Fire engine also sustained damage during the incident, believed to be from the shots fired.

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office warning of local scammer

Detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating all aspects of the incident, from the initial fire alarm activation, the crowd at the business, the shooting, and the potentially damaged fire engine. No suspects at the time are currently in custody.

Troy Police are urging any witnesses of the incident or anyone with information to contact detectives at (518) 270-4421 or report online at troypd.org.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Schenectady police make arrest in Thanksgiving eve murder of Matteo Henderson

SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives investigating the murder of Matteo Henderson just one day before Thanksgiving in Schenectady have announced an arrest has been made in the case today. 37-year-old David Ayala was charged with murder and several gun charges. He was arrested by United States Marshals with the assistance of the Colonie Police Department in Colonie. Henderson was found shot dead in the street at around noon. The post Schenectady police make arrest in Thanksgiving eve murder of Matteo Henderson appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

One person hurt, firetruck damaged, in Troy shooting

One person was hurt and a fire truck was damaged in a shooting in Troy. Troy police say it was right around 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning when a call came in for a fire alarm at 77 Congress Street. Firefighters arrived to find a large crowd of people both inside and outside of the building.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Red Cross assists five after Watervliet fire

The Red Cross is helping five people after a fire on 4th Avenue in Watervliet. The fire started in a garage, and spread to three houses, say investigators. One person was burned, but refused treatment at the scene. The fire chief says the person went to the hospital on their...
WATERVLIET, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Smoke Shop in Greenwich Village Robbed at Gunpoint

Police are looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a smoke shop in Greenwich Village at gunpoint (NYPD) Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a smoke shop at gunpoint...
WCAX

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
RUPERT, VT
WNYT

Police: Albany man caught with crack cocaine in his pants

A man from Albany is facing multiple felony charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was found with a large amount of illegal drugs, including 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants, said police. Lowe was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill on Sunday. The driver...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shokan man charged with DWI; wraps car around tree

SAUGERTIES – A 22-year-old Shokan man was airlifted from a car crash on Glasco Turnpike in the area of Highbank Road in the Town of Saugerties early Sunday morning after his vehicle flipped over several times before striking a tree. Police have charged Brandon Norton with driving while intoxicated,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy