New England states chasing federal funding for electricity transmission line
(The Center Square) – A coalition of New England states are working together in an effort to chase federal funding to support multi-state electricity transmission infrastructure. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont have filed concept papers with the U.S. Department of Energy, outlining the necessary steps to secure federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The group is coordinating efforts in conjunction with ISO New England, which serves as the main power generator for the region. ...
Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills
Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
NBC Connecticut
Tiny Homes Startup Run by CT Native Aims to Address Affordable Housing Crisis
Imagine if you could buy a home for less than $100,000. A Connecticut native thinks he has found an answer to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness. He has developed technology to mass produce tiny homes, looking for a creative solution to housing. It’s an out of the box idea:...
CT essential worker relief payments will be issued starting Feb. 1
CT will begin issuing pandemic bonuses to private-sector workers on Feb. 1. More than 150,000 essential workers will receive payments.
On the move: Conn. Foodbank goes mobile to distribute meals across state
Conn. (WTNH) — A big donation from a major bank is helping bring food into communities across Connecticut. The future of food banks is mobile. Connecticut Foodbank is using its mobile food pantry trucks more and more, circulating through more than 100 different sites all over the state. Even the way they run the mobile […]
Eyewitness News
Bill proposed to reduce car tax
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -An update to the car tax could bring relief to many Connecticut car owners. A new bill proposed by Majority Whip Henry Genga, aims to create a flat fee for car owners regardless of the value of their vehicles. Genga says it is time for the middle...
This Connecticut housing market could be a first-time buyer’s best bet in 2023
As dark as prospects may seem for first-time house shoppers, a recent analysis found that there are still markets where dreams of settling down without crushing, monthly payments is a reality.
With staff levels in mind, lawmakers approve new state police union contract
With an eye on stabilizing trooper staff levels, Connecticut lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a multi-year contract with the state police union that aims to lure new recruits and incentivize veterans to stay on the job.
Connecticut’s gas tax is returning incrementally. What’s going on?
CT's 25-cents-per-gallon gas tax was suspended in March 2022 due to rising fuel prices. As of Jan. 1, the state is gradually restoring it.
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
mainepublic.org
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut. The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026. The move will help support...
ABC6.com
State lawmaker wants to limit self check out lines at Rhode Island grocery stores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Self-checkout lanes are a big part of the customer experience when it comes to grocery shopping, swapping the social aspect of a cashier for the speed of self service. Matthew Adams of Providence said, “I think we in this world tend to go the more...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut Republicans pitch energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Republicans are pitching their own energy relief plan that calls for reducing electricity costs by cutting state taxes and eliminating utility bill surcharges. The plan, unveiled this week, includes proposals to do away with fees tacked onto utility bills, tap into more nuclear and...
NBC Connecticut
‘Hero Pay' to Begin Going Out Next Week
The state’s “Hero Pay” payments will begin going out next week. Comptroller Sean Scanlon said the payments will begin going out on Feb. 1. "Hero Pay" or the Premium Pay program is meant to provide a bonus of up to $1,000 to essential workers employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state comptroller held a news conference Tuesday morning to provide updated details on the distribution.
NBC Connecticut
Free Federal and State Income Tax Prep Available for Some Conn. Residents
If you need help with your federal or state income taxes, free assistance may be available. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offering free federal and state income tax preparation services to some Connecticut residents. In order to qualify, your annual household income must be $60,000 or less. If you are...
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
Employers could face civil action for failing to register for state retirement program
Businesses that fail to register for the MyCTSavings plan could face civil action under a regulatory change submitted by the Comptroller's Office The post Employers could face civil action for failing to register for state retirement program appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
