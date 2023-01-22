ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Several Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Conn. Tomorrow

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that could bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

When will it start snowing in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – Following a storm that brought a few inches of snow to several towns in Connecticut on Monday, another storm is set to bring more snow on Wednesday. On Monday, several towns saw anywhere between a coating to nearly four inches of snow. Staffordville got 3.8 inches, while Wolcott and Tolland got 3 inches. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Snow Falls Across the State, Some Crashes Reported

Snow is falling in parts of Connecticut after rain, some crashes are reported and dozens of school districts dismissed early or were closed Monday. There were rain showers Monday morning and steadier rain has changed to snow. Multiple school districts decided to close or had early dismissals on Monday. You...
CONNECTICUT STATE
B98.5

How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?

It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
MAINE STATE
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 61

Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?

WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Connecticut history

(STACKER) – Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Craving Boar? Here’s a Few Upcoming Game Dinners Around Connecticut

I'll try any food once. I'm not Andrew Zimmern. I wouldn't dream of eating the disgusting items that he's shoved in his face, but I am semi-adventurous. I have huge respect for hunters, butchers, and chefs. The people who have the guts for handling guts, and live off the land. Once in awhile, they put on game dinners, where you can try the meat of a animal that's typically not available in Stop & Shop, Big Y, or Caraluzzi's.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy