WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There haven’t been too many times this winter during which weather has caused problems during some of the peak commute times, but it appears as though Wednesday will buck that trend, as a winter storm system takes aim on the region. Winter Weather Advisories have...
NBC Connecticut
Several Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Conn. Tomorrow
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that could bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
95.3 MNC
Winter Weather Advisory in effect all day Wednesday for MNC listening area
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch as the winter storm hits Michiana is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. The National Weather Service...
When will it start snowing in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – Following a storm that brought a few inches of snow to several towns in Connecticut on Monday, another storm is set to bring more snow on Wednesday. On Monday, several towns saw anywhere between a coating to nearly four inches of snow. Staffordville got 3.8 inches, while Wolcott and Tolland got 3 inches. […]
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut
Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow later this morning with accumulations mostly in Litchfield County and northern parts of the state.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get? Check this interactive map
Much of Massachusetts is forecast to receive wet, heavy snow Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for western Franklin and Western Hampshire counties with a winter weather advisory issued for much of the rest of the state. A total of 5 to...
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
NBC Connecticut
Snow Falls Across the State, Some Crashes Reported
Snow is falling in parts of Connecticut after rain, some crashes are reported and dozens of school districts dismissed early or were closed Monday. There were rain showers Monday morning and steadier rain has changed to snow. Multiple school districts decided to close or had early dismissals on Monday. You...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history
A list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts
How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?
It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?
WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Connecticut history
(STACKER) – Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
WCVB
Vehicle rolls off car carrier, falls onto Interstate 89 after crash during snowstorm
WARNER, N.H. — A truck driver suffered what police say are minor injuries after the car carrier he was driving veered off the side of a New England interstate Monday morning. New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash scene on Interstate 89 southbound just before the Warner exit...
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
Craving Boar? Here’s a Few Upcoming Game Dinners Around Connecticut
I'll try any food once. I'm not Andrew Zimmern. I wouldn't dream of eating the disgusting items that he's shoved in his face, but I am semi-adventurous. I have huge respect for hunters, butchers, and chefs. The people who have the guts for handling guts, and live off the land. Once in awhile, they put on game dinners, where you can try the meat of a animal that's typically not available in Stop & Shop, Big Y, or Caraluzzi's.
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
