CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are setting out to build an offense around and for Deshaun Watson this offseason. “We are going to sit down. Met with him today,” Watson said the day after the season ended about working through the offense with head coach and play-caller Kevin Stefanski. “We are going to have a man-to-man conversation. Nothing negative or anything like that, but just what can we do to be better offensively and as a team.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO