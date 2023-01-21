ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRMG

Man held for knife attack on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured

BERLIN — (AP) — A knife-wielding man described as a stateless Palestinian fatally stabbed two passengers and injured seven others on a train in northern Germany Wednesday before being grabbed by members of the public and arrested by police, officials said. The motive of the attack was not immediately known.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira: protect people, protect the planet

The murders of the British journalist Dom Phillips and the Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were not only a shocking and incalculable loss for their families and all those who loved them and admired their work. They were also a chilling reminder of the perils faced both by journalists and environmental defenders – particularly Indigenous peoples and those working with them – in Latin America.

