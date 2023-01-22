ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets on sale now for upcoming Eric Church tour

North Carolina native and famous country music star Eric Church is making two stops in his home state for his next tour

The Outsiders Revival Tour begins this summer. It makes its way to the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh on August 4. Then, Church will leave the state for a month to perform elsewhere, but he returns to Charlotte for performances on September 23 and 24 at PNC Music Pavilion.

Tickets are on sale now for all shows.

Church was born in Granite Falls in Caldwell County. His breakout album "Sinners Like Me" was released in 2006. Since then he's released several more albums including 10 number 1 hit songs.

Church graduated from Appalachian State University and is well known for being a die-hard Mountaineers and Tar Heel fan. Church even canceled a show in Texas in 2022 to watch the Final Four game between UNC and Duke.

