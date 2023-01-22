Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Drake's Home Burglarized, Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Artwork
NFL's Chris 'Swaggy' Baker Walks Through Hospital One Week After Stroke. Jay Leno Grabs Food Wearing a Sling After Motorcycle Accident. Rodney King's Daughter Says Tyre Nichols' Family Can't Prepare for What's Coming. 1:46. Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner Well After Heroic Snowplow Accident. 1:39. Guy Fieri Talks Friend...
BLM Co-Founder Claims LAPD Killed Cousin with Taser, Demands Change
Just as Tyre Nichols' death puts a spotlight on Memphis cops, the case of Keenan Anderson is doing the same in L.A. ... where his death has his family demanding changes in the way cops deploy Tasers. Keenan's cousin happens to be Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, and she...
Paul Pelosi Bludgeoned by Hammer in Attack, Police Body Cam Video Shows
Police body cam footage from Paul Pelosi's hammer-wielding home burglar attack has been released ... showing the 82-year-old getting struck in the head by a hammer. The footage, released Friday, shows officers approach Paul and Nancy's home. Paul opens the door, standing next to his attacker, both men have their hands on the hammer in an effort to control it.
