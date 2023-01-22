Effective: 2023-01-26 04:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with temperatures below freezing.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV ・ 13 MINUTES AGO