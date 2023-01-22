ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

2 dead, 3 firefighters taken to hospital after house fire in Prince George’s County

By Brian Farrell
 3 days ago

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said two people were dead inside a home where a fire started Saturday night. Three firefighters had to go to the hospital to be checked out as a result of their efforts in fighting the fire.

The department received the call about the fire in the 5700 block of Center Drive shortly after 10 p.m. The initial information was that people were trapped inside a single-story home.

When crews arrived, they saw that the fire was substantial. They found two people dead. Two other people were displaced by the fire, and the Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management was helping them.

Fire investigators were at the home to begin their work to determine how the fire started.

Hours after the fire at the home in Temple Hills, crews were at the scene of another house fire.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department received the call about a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Townsley Ave. in Marlow Heights around 4:15 a.m. Sunday

When crews got to the house, they found flames coming from the back of the home. The people who live there got themselves out of the home, and no one was hurt.

