SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man recovering from non-life-threatening stab wounds following an incident that took place in a moving car. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 42-year-old victim was in a car with several people when one of the women stabbed him with a knife while they were driving. The victim did not have any information on the potential suspect and went to the hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening stab wounds.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO