Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Weekend house fire brings Harrisburg community together
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — Your generosity is helping a Harrisburg family, who lost everything in a weekend house fire, get back on their feet. Sarah Wendorff, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of state when their home caught fire early Sunday morning. Now they’re thanking people in the community, as well as complete strangers, for donating much-needed clothing and other items to get them through this trying time.
KELOLAND TV
Lake Andes house fire leaves 1 person dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a fire at a home in Lake Andes early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement in Charles Mix County says one adult died and another got out of the home. That person suffered major smoke inhalation and had to be airlifted...
KELOLAND TV
Deadly fire is not suspicious, SFFR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a fire at an apartment building where a man was found dead was accidental. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to figure out how the 54-year-old man died, but say there is nothing suspicious with how the fire started. Monday...
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor of SF fire victim: ‘He was a really sweet guy’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. According to a news release from the City, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just west of Minnesota Avenue at around 3:30 Monday morning. The building on Ninth Street where the fire happened was home to multiple people and is located less than two blocks from the fire station downtown.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
KELOLAND TV
Local church seeking to help people impacted by Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department does not believe Monday morning’s apartment fire just west of Minnesota Avenue in central Sioux Falls was a crime. “At this point, it doesn’t, at least on the onset, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything suspicious,” Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV
Rabbits are getting their fill of tree bark
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the snow piles up, a certain long-eared animal is causing problems for homeowners. This winter, with grass and plants buried by snow, rabbits have fewer food options. Unfortunately for homeowners, tree bark is now on the menu. “They can’t get to any other...
KELOLAND TV
Street manager: Sioux Falls crews ready for next round of snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a snowy winter so far, and more snow is coming. “Since we received that snow just right after the first of year, we’re still picking up that snow from our emergency routes,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager with the City of Sioux Falls. “That’s our big concentration. We’re hoping to be done with most of those emergency routes this week.”
KELOLAND TV
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
KELOLAND TV
Hay business back at it after Jan. 11 fire in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About two weeks ago a fire destroyed a building and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction in Iowa. The fire happened on the night of Jan. 11. The next day, the auction company was back selling hay. “Our operation continued at sun up,”...
kelo.com
One dead after early morning house fire in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Sioux Falls. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home in the 500 block of W. 9th Street. Upon their arrival, they found smoke and flames...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: 42-year-old man stabbed while driving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man recovering from non-life-threatening stab wounds following an incident that took place in a moving car. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 42-year-old victim was in a car with several people when one of the women stabbed him with a knife while they were driving. The victim did not have any information on the potential suspect and went to the hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening stab wounds.
KELOLAND TV
Deadly fire; CA mass shooting victims now at 11; Annual COVID-19 vaccines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories First@4 on Monday, January 23, 2023. One person is dead following a fire at a building on West 9th Avenue in Sioux Falls. The first firefighters on scene confirmed smoke on the second floor of the...
KELOLAND TV
Hand-made soaps inspired by avoiding waste & saving money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Near Garretson, you will find a place where people gather to learn about a sustainable lifestyle and find a little peace. The Jensen farm hosts an organization called “Glean for Good.” Glean means to collect and use what is left behind. With...
KELOLAND TV
Help the St. Francis House with 31 Days of Kindness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A quick trip to the store can go a long way to help guests at the St. Francis House in Sioux Falls. From paper towels, napkins, even lip balm, these essential household items are needed daily at the St. Francis House. That’s why all...
KELOLAND TV
More snow and wind on the way to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of snow storms coming into KELOLAND. One of the systems follows a warm front. This creates new issues because of the temperatures near freezing. When temperatures are near 32 degrees, we can have any form of precipitation between rain and snow. The round of winter weather coming Thursday into Friday has a wide mix of precipitation. Unfortunately, that also includes wind.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in Friday morning robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a second robbery that happened Friday morning on the east side of Sioux Falls near East 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue. Authorities say Allishia Abdo tried to take money from a business. Investigators say an employee was hurt as...
KELOLAND TV
49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) —1 person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning. The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.
pioneer-review.com
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
Comments / 0