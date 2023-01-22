ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week

By Stacker
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qV2i_0kNKTdOG00

Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices are as of January 20.

Gas prices have been declining in every state overall since June 2022 when they peaked at around $5 on average. Analysts anticipate prices could remain lower until spring break or China’s Covid-19 reopening stirs up more travel demand.

“Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with Covid cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement.

Ohio by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.47
– Week change: +$0.24 (+7.4%)
– Year change: +$0.41 (+13.5%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $5.07 (6/9/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.71
– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.3%)
– Year change: +$1.07 (+29.3%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.11 (6/21/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Ohio
#1. Canton-Massillon: $3.55
#2. Columbus: $3.52
#3. Akron: $3.52
#4. Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria: $3.50
#5. Steubenville-Weirton (OH only): $3.50
#6. Mansfield: $3.49
#7. Youngstown-Warren: $3.48
#8. Belmont County: $3.48
#9. Cincinnati (OH only): $3.44
#10. Dayton: $3.43
#11. Springfield: $3.42
#12. Toledo: $3.41
#13. Lima: $3.34
#14. Lawerence County: $3.33

States with the most expensive gas
#1. Hawaii: $4.96
#2. California: $4.43
#3. Washington: $4.04

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Texas: $3.00
#2. Mississippi: $3.01
#3. Kansas: $3.04

Comments / 6

Robert
3d ago

Oh, they’re gonna change !! “Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, is open to discussing oil trade settlements in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.Saudi Minister of Finance Al-Jadaan: “I don’t think we are waving away or ruling out any discussion that will help improve the trade around the world,”.During a visit to Saudi Arabia last month, Xi Jinping pledged to ramp up efforts to promote the use of the yuan in energy deals.”

Reply
2
