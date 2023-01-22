ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 2

Rock Bottom
3d ago

billionaire Buffet is the owner of Clayton Manufactured Homes watch all of our 42 videos and counting of NEVER BUY A CLAYTON MANUFACTURED HOME on YouTube and see how he enriches himself at the expense of the less fortunate he is a evil man who only wants more and does not care what he has to do to get it

Reply
2
Related
msn.com

Bill Gates responds to questions about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland

Microsoft King Bill Gates is one of the biggest private landowners in the United States. Gates owns 275,000 acres of farmland according to a 2022 Land Report. In a yearly Reddit Ask Me Anything session on Jan 11, Gates was asked why he made all these purchases. “Why are you...
geekwire.com

Reed Hastings cites Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in decision to step down as Netflix CEO

Reed Hastings is taking a page from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates’ playbook in his decision to step down as CEO of Netflix. Hastings, who co-founded Netflix in 1997, announced Thursday that he will no longer be co-CEO of the streaming giant, but is staying onboard as executive chairman at the streaming giant.
msn.com

Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
crypto-academy.org

Elon Musk Announces New Updates for Twitter

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, recently took to the social media platform to announce some upcoming updates that will take place in the coming months. In the first tweet, Musk stated that Twitter will be translating and recommending tweets from users in other countries and cultures. Also, he emphasized that there are many “epic tweets” being posted every day in other countries, particularly in Japan. These tweets will be translated before being recommended to users.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
111K+
Followers
193K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy