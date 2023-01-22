ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
The Independent

Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test

The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sciencealert.com

Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.

If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
iheart.com

NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars

NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
Futurism

NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star

There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.

