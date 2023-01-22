Read full article on original website
Related
The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon
Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test
The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
sciencealert.com
Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.
If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
One Green Planet
Stanford Scientists Warn Civilization As We Know Will End in the Next Few Decades
On the first day of 2023, Stanford scientists went on the program “60 Minutes” to discuss the global mass extinction crisis with CBS’ Scott Pelley. The scientists, unfortunately, did not have good news. Scientists from Stanford University warned that civilization as we know it will end in the next few decades.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
Blood Falls gushes red water from Antarctica's ice. It took scientists 106 years to figure out what causes its color.
The falls were first discovered in 1911. It took a century for scientists to pin down the origin of its fiery hue.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
There Are Strong Indications the Lost City of Atlantis May be Buried Under African Desert
This is why people think Atlantis may actually be in the Sahara.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
iheart.com
NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars
NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Futurism
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star
There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
Rare green comet not seen since the Stone Age will zoom overhead tonight. Here's how to watch.
The last time comet C/2022 E3 passed by Earth, modern humans were mingling with Neanderthals.
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
Comments / 2