Alabamians Should Prepare for a Temperature Drop, Few Flurries
Severe weather is exiting the Yellowhammer State and moving into Georgia. For our coverage area, we still have a “Wind Advisory” in place issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Until 9 a.m. for Greene,...
Wind Gusts, Rain, Strong – Severe Storms to Impact Alabama Soon
We are focused on the wind potential where some areas could see wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, there is a "chance of enough unstable air pushing northward for severe storm development. Trends continue to indicate that instability will be meager at best, but just enough for a marginal severe risk."
Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates
ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
First Alert: Windy, wet Tuesday night; strong storms in south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The final full week of January will start off quiet and cooler than normal. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. Tomorrow will feature partly cloudy skies. Temperatures today will top out in the mid-50s. Tonight we’re down to around freezing under mainly...
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
Wind Advisory Issued: Expect Wind Gusts Up to 40 MPH in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Wind Advisory" from January 24, 9:00 PM until January 25, 3:00 PM CST,. It impacts the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
The Best Lakes In Alabama
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
Possible Severe Weather for Southern Central Alabama Mid-Week
It seems like we have had a severe weather threat every week in the New Year. Wait, we have. Now, we are closely monitoring a system that “will advance across the region by the middle of next week. This system may provide a threat of strong to severe storms across southern portions of Central Alabama,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
Tornado stats, I-65 rocket, Mardi Gras parades: Down in Alabama
Last year was the second-most-prolific calendar year for confirmed tornadoes in Alabama. NASA and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center issued a statement that the welcome center rocket will be coming down. Alabama’s Mardi Gras parade season got started on Saturday on Dauphin Island with the Krewe De La Dauphine....
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
What a catch: Fisherman sets new Alabama alligator gar record
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has certified a new state record alligator gar. The huge fish officially weighed 162 pounds. There are three species of gar that live in the Tennessee River - longnose, shortnose and spotted gar. Because of their resemblance to alligators, some people often refer to them as alligator gar. But true alligator gar are actually a different species not found in the Tennessee River.
The 2022 Grand Ball of Alabama
“And of course, in Alabama, it began with a love of football" This particular year 2022, commemorates a grand history for The Grand Ball of Alabama, whose roots were first planted in 1938, as cities across the nation were struggling to rebound after the Great Depression. William Adams Gunter, Jr., then the Mayor of Montgomery, diligently sought to bring an infusion of unique industry to Montgomery. He collaborated with the Wright Brothers about aviation and set aside land for an airfield, in an area which it known today as Gunter field. In his attempt to seize upon projects that would bring people from all over the country to Montgomery, the original Blue and Gray All Star Football Classic was created by happenstance. In 1938 the idea of a nationwide football game for high school recruits was the brainchild of Champ Pickens. Pickens, came to visit his friend, Mayor Gunter, while in route to New York for a meeting concerning the World’s Fair. Pickens had formulated a plan to host a great football game featuring the best high school football players from the North and South, the future superstars of college football. Before Pickens could present the idea to the World’s Fair, Mayor Gunter snatched up the idea and placed $5,000 towards the project, while recruiting other Alabamians to do the same. Such capital was quite significant given the time just before WWII and following on the heels of a national economic depression. This progressive idea took root, and the first game came together in January 1939. The annual games thereafter included a lavish dance and brunch surrounding the event.
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets
The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
Here are Alabama’s 10 highest paid school superintendents: See what your district pays
Alabama school superintendents salaries saw a record increase this year. Some local leaders received more than $50,000 in raises. One out-earns the state’s schools chief. The average local superintendent salary for fiscal year 2023 is $163,260, up from $152,279 last year, according to recent earnings reports from the Alabama State Department of Education.
