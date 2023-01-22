Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
A Comprehensive Guide to Flying from Washington D.C. to CanadamaltaWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
2 killed in Temple Hills assisted living facility fire identified
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified two people killed during a fire at an assisted living facility in Prince George's County. Officials say 83-yer-old Joyce Brown and 79-year-old Eunice Chisley both died after fire broke out at their home Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
Young Va. Father Who Vanished Before Christmas Is Found Dead in Md., 2 People Arrested
Police allege a drug transaction turned violent and two teens stabbed Jose Guerrero multiple times A family's faint hope they'd be reunited with 20-year-old Jose Guerrero after they reported him missing more than a month ago was crushed when they received a devastating phone call with news he was dead. "We never lost hope, but yesterday was the phone call you don't wanna take," family friend Ruby Bermudez told local station WUSA9 last week. Guerrero was reported missing on Dec. 21 after he didn't return home from running an...
NBC Washington
Man Found Dead Outside Lanham Apartment Complex
A man was found dead outside an apartment complex in Lanham, Maryland, on Tuesday, according to Prince George’s County police. Officers found a body outside Finian’s Court complex shortly before 9 a.m. after they were called for a welfare check by an anonymous caller. Authorities said the man...
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
Police: Car was traveling over 100 MPH before crash that killed 2 juveniles in Fairfax
After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
NBC Washington
Teen Charged in Assaulting Woman Along Arlington Boulevard Trail
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a woman running along a trail in Arlington, Virginia, police say. The woman was running on the trail in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard on Nov. 29 at about 3 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her backside and continued running, Arlington County Police Department said in a release.
NBC Washington
Video: Suspect Steals Gorilla Statue From Maryland Antiques Shop
Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who stole a gorilla statue from an antiques store earlier this month. About 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the suspect drove up to Design Emporium Antiques on Howard Avenue in Kensington in an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71 pickup truck. Surveillance...
Police find man killed in Lanham neighborhood during welfare check
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a man on Finns Lane. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were in the 7700 block around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday after they received a call to check on someone’s welfare. Police found a […]
NBC Washington
Driver Going 100 MPH in Fairfax Station Crash That Killed 2 Teens: Police
A Lexus was speeding at 100 mph and went airborne in Fairfax Station, Virginia, earlier this month before crashing, killing the teenage driver and a 16-year-old passenger, police said. Another teen girl injured in the crash remains hospitalized. In addition to the high speeds, detectives said in an update Tuesday...
Bay Net
Suspect Charged With Assault, Firearms Offenses Following Officer-Involved Shooting
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a Lanham man in connection with a non-contact officer-involved shooting on Monday. The suspect is 20-year-old Tyler Clendenen. He’s charged with assaulting two PGPD officers as well as multiple firearms offenses. On January 23,...
NBC Washington
SUV Crashes, Flips Over Onto High School Baseball Field in Montgomery County
A teenager is in the hospital after the SUV they were driving went through a fence, down a ravine and flipped onto its roof on a baseball field at a high school in Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday morning, authorities say. About 11 a.m., the SUV drove through the fence in...
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
Suspect in custody following Monday morning shootout with police in Lanham
It all started around 8:40am when Prince George's County Police were called to Hickory Hill Avenue about a suspicious car with its horn going off.
NBC Washington
Suspect Identified in Carjacking, Pursuit That Ended in Fairfax: Authorities
Fairfax County police on Tuesday identified the suspect wanted in a carjacking case that led to a police pursuit in Northern Virginia. Maryland resident Teon De'Markus, 28, is being held without bond on several charges, including carjacking, two counts of hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a felon, among others.
Teen Riddled With Bullets After Stepping Onto Back Porch Of Severn Home
A teenage boy was shot while standing on his back porch at a home in Severn, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot several times after he stepped out on a back porch at the home in the 1800 block of Eagle Court around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, according to Anne Arundel County police.
fox5dc.com
Driver dead after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-70 near Myersville: police
MYERSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday night in Frederick County. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near the Myersville rest stop. Police believe the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze crashed into the rear...
NBC Washington
Luck Runs Out for Suspects in Fairfax County 7-Eleven Gaming Machine Thefts
Police arrested two men suspected of stealing gaming machines at several 7-Eleven stores across Fairfax County. A 7-Eleven store employee called police and said two men had stolen a gaming machine and loaded it into a silver truck at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The store was located at 8434...
NBC Washington
Sharp Rise in Teen Overdoses Reported in Montgomery County
Overdoses involving young people in Montgomery County, Maryland, have increased more than 75% from 2021 to 2022, authorities say. On Tuesday, a student at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring overdosed in the school, and was revived with Narcan, a medicine that can reverse the effects of opioids.
Comments / 0