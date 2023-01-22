ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

Young Va. Father Who Vanished Before Christmas Is Found Dead in Md., 2 People Arrested

Police allege a drug transaction turned violent and two teens stabbed Jose Guerrero multiple times A family's faint hope they'd be reunited with 20-year-old Jose Guerrero after they reported him missing more than a month ago was crushed when they received a devastating phone call with news he was dead. "We never lost hope, but yesterday was the phone call you don't wanna take," family friend Ruby Bermudez told local station WUSA9 last week. Guerrero was reported missing on Dec. 21 after he didn't return home from running an...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Found Dead Outside Lanham Apartment Complex

A man was found dead outside an apartment complex in Lanham, Maryland, on Tuesday, according to Prince George’s County police. Officers found a body outside Finian’s Court complex shortly before 9 a.m. after they were called for a welfare check by an anonymous caller. Authorities said the man...
LANHAM, MD
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Teen Charged in Assaulting Woman Along Arlington Boulevard Trail

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a woman running along a trail in Arlington, Virginia, police say. The woman was running on the trail in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard on Nov. 29 at about 3 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her backside and continued running, Arlington County Police Department said in a release.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Video: Suspect Steals Gorilla Statue From Maryland Antiques Shop

Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who stole a gorilla statue from an antiques store earlier this month. About 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the suspect drove up to Design Emporium Antiques on Howard Avenue in Kensington in an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71 pickup truck. Surveillance...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police find man killed in Lanham neighborhood during welfare check

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a man on Finns Lane. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were in the 7700 block around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday after they received a call to check on someone’s welfare. Police found a […]
LANHAM, MD
NBC Washington

Sharp Rise in Teen Overdoses Reported in Montgomery County

Overdoses involving young people in Montgomery County, Maryland, have increased more than 75% from 2021 to 2022, authorities say. On Tuesday, a student at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring overdosed in the school, and was revived with Narcan, a medicine that can reverse the effects of opioids.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

